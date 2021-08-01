Move to Martinsville partners with P&HCC; school wins Baliles Award

Move to Martinsville, P&HCC make a dealMove to Martinsville – a nonprofit designed to get the word out about Martinsville – will partner with Patrick & Henry Community College’s IDEA Center in Uptown Martinsville to allow Move to Martinsville access to the college’s meeting space and marketing data.
Dean Johnston and Jim Roberts, who created Move to Martinsville, forged a relationship with former P&CC President Angeline Godwin that led to this new arrangement, a release from the college said.
“P&HCC’s fingerprint on this region is remarkable. For sixty years, the college has been dedicated to helping this region grow and prosper, and the fruits of this work can be seen all over the region,” Johnston said in the release. “From everything that P&HCC does for this region and its people, we can see that the folks at the college share the same convictions that we do at Move to Martinsville.”
The IDEA Center is a high-tech hub for entrepreneurs, craftsmen, and businesses looking to design, prototype, and create. Makers, inventors, and designers can gain full access to the 3-D printers, laser cutters, design software, and more through monthly subscriptions to the space. The college also uses the space to teach technology and hobby-related classes and camps.
“Because the P&HCC IDEA Center’s goals mirror Move to Martinsville’s goals, this partnership just makes sense. We’re happy to share our space and our knowledge,” IDEA Center Director Matthew Ratliff said in the release.
P&HCC wins Baliles AwardPatrick & Henry Community College has received the Gerald L. Baliles Rural Virginia Horseshoe Initiative Award from the Virginia Foundation for Community College Education.
P&HCC and 10 other schools were awarded $50,000 as a way to help close the educational attainment gap between the Rural Horseshoe region and the state at large, the school said in a release.
The award is named for Patrick County native and former Gov. Gerald Baliles to honor his legacy of promoting educational accessibility and to reduce the number of rural residents without a high school diploma and to increase the number of rural residents with an associate’s degree, a diploma or a certificate.
At P&HCC the funds will be used in two ways: to support career coaches who work directly with high school students to encourage high school completion, transition to college and to provide aid and cover the cost of tuition and books for at-risk students.
“From our experience and our research, coaching and wrap-around support are truly the two tools that make the most impact on student retention,” P&HCC Director of Dual Enrollment and Off-Campus Administration Meghan Eggleston said in the release.
Advising day event
s continue
Registration for fall semester will continue at P&HCC:
- P&HCC will have an open advising day at 4-6 p.m. Thursday at the college’s Patrick County location at 212 Wood Brothers Drive in Stuart. For more information, call 276-656-0338.
- P&HCC will continue with registrations on a first-come-first-serve basis in the Walker Fine Arts Building at 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 17-20.
- For more information on the various funding opportunities, call 276-656-0317 or email
To learn more about fall classes or to register for classes remotely, call 276-656-5482 or email
.
DCC looking for new president
Danville Community College is in the process of replacing its president, Jacqueline Gill Powell, who resigned in May, and is asking for the community’s help.
DCC and the College Advisory Board invite the community to participate in a survey to help direct the process. The survey can be found at https://danville.edu/presidential-survey. The responses will become part of the material considered by the DCC College Advisory Board.