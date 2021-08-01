Move to Martinsville partners with P&HCC; school wins Baliles Award

Move to Martinsville, P&HCC make a dealMove to Martinsville – a nonprofit designed to get the word out about Martinsville – will partner with Patrick & Henry Community College’s IDEA Center in Uptown Martinsville to allow Move to Martinsville access to the college’s meeting space and marketing data.

Dean Johnston and Jim Roberts, who created Move to Martinsville, forged a relationship with former P&CC President Angeline Godwin that led to this new arrangement, a release from the college said.

“P&HCC’s fingerprint on this region is remarkable. For sixty years, the college has been dedicated to helping this region grow and prosper, and the fruits of this work can be seen all over the region,” Johnston said in the release. “From everything that P&HCC does for this region and its people, we can see that the folks at the college share the same convictions that we do at Move to Martinsville.”

The IDEA Center is a high-tech hub for entrepreneurs, craftsmen, and businesses looking to design, prototype, and create. Makers, inventors, and designers can gain full access to the 3-D printers, laser cutters, design software, and more through monthly subscriptions to the space. The college also uses the space to teach technology and hobby-related classes and camps.