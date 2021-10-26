NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick, Comcast surprise local Boys and Girls Club students with laptops and race tickets

Harvick also talked about his experiences at Martinsville in his 20-year Cup Series career. That included how many of Martinsville Speedway’s famous hot dogs he’s eaten.

“I’ve seen a lot of them eaten, but I’ve not eaten one myself. I’ve not bought into the tradition yet,” Harvick said. “I cannot make myself, for whatever reason, eat the hot dog.”

Why did he become a race-car driver?

“I got my first go-kart for kindergarten graduation so that my dad and I would have something to do as a hobby," he said. "And we went and started in a dirt field, and as we went through the years it was really just a hobby. And as we progressed through the rankings as I got older we started to be able to win races and the next thing you know I was 18, 19 years old and decided I wanted to take a chance on moving back to North Carolina, where the hub of all the race teams are for the most part. So I moved and we shut our family race team down and fortunately I was able to get the opportunities to drive.

“It really started as a hobby… and it turned into a career. So I always tell people, ‘Don’t ever feel sorry for me if I have a bad day because I get to drive racecars for a living.”

And does he get nervous before a race?