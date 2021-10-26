NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick, Comcast surprise local Boys and Girls Club students with laptops and race tickets

Kevin Harvick will race at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday, but as he prepares, he said Tuesday, “There’s nothing better to get your week started than seeing all the kids all excited and ready to go for the weekend.”
On Tuesday, Harvick met via Zoom with local Boys and Girls Club of the Blue Ridge (BGCBR) students as part of a pep rally presented by Comcast ahead of this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway.
But the event was for more than just gearing up interest for this weekend’s races. Xfinity announced the company would be donating 200 laptops to the BGCBR, which services 200 students at five schools in Martinsville and Henry County.
Sanville Elementary School served as the hub of the event, and students and teachers from Albert Harris, Clearview, and Patrick Henry Elementary Schools and the BCGBR teen center joined via Zoom.
Nathan Daugherty, who works in community affairs with Comcast, said the company is working to “address the digital divide,” and Comcast's work with BGCBR has been in an effort to make the internet more accessible for local students. Daugherty said his team at Comcast has a long relationship with the BGCBR and they’ve worked on other local initiatives in the past.
Harvick, an ambassador for Xfinity, answered questions from students at each school, teaching them about how he got started in racing, how he’s helping his 9-year-old son get into the sport, and what it’s like to drive nearly 200 miles per hour.
Harvick also talked about his experiences at Martinsville in his 20-year Cup Series career. That included how many of Martinsville Speedway’s famous hot dogs he’s eaten.
“I’ve seen a lot of them eaten, but I’ve not eaten one myself. I’ve not bought into the tradition yet,” Harvick said. “I cannot make myself, for whatever reason, eat the hot dog.”
Why did he become a race-car driver?
“I got my first go-kart for kindergarten graduation so that my dad and I would have something to do as a hobby," he said. "And we went and started in a dirt field, and as we went through the years it was really just a hobby. And as we progressed through the rankings as I got older we started to be able to win races and the next thing you know I was 18, 19 years old and decided I wanted to take a chance on moving back to North Carolina, where the hub of all the race teams are for the most part. So I moved and we shut our family race team down and fortunately I was able to get the opportunities to drive.
“It really started as a hobby… and it turned into a career. So I always tell people, ‘Don’t ever feel sorry for me if I have a bad day because I get to drive racecars for a living.”
And does he get nervous before a race?
“I don’t really get nervous before the race. I get a little bit anxious for the things I need to be doing because I don’t want to let my team down,” Harvick said. “I know that my team is going to be prepared with all the right strategies in any situation… and being a part of a team I just don’t want to let them down, so I’m constantly thinking about everything that I have to do.”
Harvick concluded his Zoom call by announcing the laptop donation from Comcast.
“I can’t tell you I proud I am to do this,” he said. “I love being around all the kids. I love the enthusiasm, but I also love the fact that we have the opportunity to give them the opportunity to have access to things, to make their days go better.”
“Having access to this technology… It’s huge in supporting their instructional goals,” said Sanville Elementary School Principal Josh Eanes to Comcast officials. “So thank you again for everything you all have done. This is huge and will definitely be used by the Boys and Girls Club and our kids at Sanville and all across our community. Thank you so much.”
In addition to the laptops, representatives with the BGCBR said Comcast also donated 500 tickets to this Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 and 500 other tickets for Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Martinsville Speedway to students in the club. That way, they and their families can watch Harvick in person.
The NASCAR weekend at Martinsville Speedway will begin with the CWTS at 1 p.m. on Saturday, followed by the Xfinity Series at 7 p.m. The Cup Series will race on Sunday at 2 p.m.
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com