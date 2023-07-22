Susheela Shanta, coordinator of academic programs focusing on STEM education at New College Institute has been recognized with the prestigious Presidential Citation Award.

Presented to Shanta at the Annual Conference in Hampton earlier this month, the award is bestowed to individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and dedicated service in support of technology and engineering education across Virginia, an NCI release stated.

“This next awardee was an engineer in her past life, and she also did urban development. She taught as an engineering teacher in Roanoke, and at one of the Governor’s STEM academies. She received her doctorate from Virginia Tech in integrative STEM education and is now the coordinator of academic programs that focus on STEM education at New College Institute in my hometown, Martinsville,” said Amy Sabarre when presenting Shanta with the award. “Susheela and I work on the Governor’s STEM Advisory Board together. We both were appointed.”

“I have always been fortunate to have had an opportunity in all stages of may career over 35 years to be able to make a living doing what is my passion: a holistic approach to community development,” said Shanta in the release. “I am truly surprised by the award today and am humbled by this acknowledgment and appreciation by my peers.”

In addition to being honored with the Presidential Citation Award, Shanta also showcased her expertise at the conference by presenting on the topic of “STEM Ecosystems: Fostering STEM Literacy for All and Preparing the Next Generation of Innovators,” the release stated.