NCI hopes to be new rural global leader

The New College Institute in Martinsville is 17 years old, but appears to be struggling with an identity crisis.
"Think globally, act globally," Interim Executive Director Karen Jackson said at a regular board meeting on Tuesday. "The Commonwealth Code says NCI will seek to diversify the region's economy and serve as a catalyst for economic and community transformation."
Jackson said the school was doing "the best we can of evaluating our programs" and making "sure everything that we're doing ticks off something that the state says we should be doing."
"We don't want to compete with the community college and other training programs," said Jackson. "We position ourselves to be unique. We are a real innovation center."
Jackson has consistently shared her vision of making NCI a leader instead of a follower.
"The urban leads and the rural lags," Jackson said. "My thing is, why can't rural lead? We want NCI to be that place."
To that end, Jackson said she had formed a leadership team with about 25 people on staff including a chief program officer, chief information officer, assistant director of finance and operations and a website and marketing coordinator.
Board Chairman Sen. Bill Stanley told the other members that meeting state objectives requires them to be "nimble, pivot and be innovative."
"This is not a show horse," said Stanley. "We believe that education is the gateway, particularly here in Martinsville and Henry County."
Stanley said the days of closed doors during a pandemic were over and that he wanted the building at 191 Fayette Street to be "bustling and thriving."
"We will help restore economic prosperity in Southside Virginia," said Stanley. "We want to break the cycle of poverty. That has been our mission and remains our mission to this day."
Stanley challenged the group to begin developing a comprehensive plan for NCI as far as 6 years out.
"We're the innovators; we're the disruptors. Let's get back to that edge," Stanley said. "We need to be thinking how to attract our non-traditional student."
Stanley added promotion to his package of possibilities.
"Marketing is something we need to be thinking about," said Stanley. "Networking and building relationships is really important, especially in government. We want to demonstrate to the legislature that we are strong and determined and worth the money."
The NCI building on Fayette Street has been purchased by the state since the board last met. For much of the time NCI has been in existence, there has been a strained relationship between the school and its former landlord, New College Foundation.
But now that landlord-tenant relationship has ended, and at the meeting the foundation, which was created through donations to provide funding and scholarships for NCI, expressed a desire to restore relations.
"NCF provided fiscal management to build the Baldwin Building and provided fiscal management for the Harvest Foundation grant and other grants," said New College Foundation Executive Director Devin DeKoninck. "We served as the owner and landlord for the Baldwin Building, and it was a testy time."
Despite the lack of cooperation between NCI and NCF, DeKoninck pointed out that the foundation manages 13 endowed scholarship funds.
"These endowed funds were largely secured through NCI's first executive director, Dr. Barry Dorsey, and we are approaching the 1-year anniversary of his death."
DeKoninck suggested the NCI board consider including him in on discussions and to begin a restoration of relations, but the board made no commitment.
"This building was owned by the foundation, and we've overcome that," said Stanley. "With the acquisition of the building we garnered and earned the support of the legislature and they pay they bills. We need to be as vigilant as possible."
In other matters:
The board created a finance committee and named board member Richard Hall to be its chairman.
The board re-elected board officers, re-assigned committee chairs and passed the NCI bylaws with the revision of some minor word changes.
Received a financial update reflecting a balance sheet as of June 30 of $13.5 million and net income for FY2021 of $1.4 million, including non-cash charges. The current annual operating costs were shown to be under $150,000, or 8.5% of FY2021 revenue. Assistant Director of Finance and Operations Christina Reed said NCI had received an appropriated amount of $2.8 million and expenses through the end of October were $764,583, representing a spend rate of 26%.
Coordinator of Advance Manufacturing Brian Pace gave an update on wind farm training and veteran programs.
Website and Marketing Coordinator Rebekah Hughes gave a report on print advertising, press releases, social media, handouts and trade show displays.
Chief Program Office Margaret Omwenga said NCI now offers certificate programs in all 50 states and seven foreign countries.
Chief Information Officer Ken Russell said his department helped to make vendors also partners of the school and focused on simplification, resiliency, and automation through cloud-based solutions.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.