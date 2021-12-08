NCI hopes to be new rural global leader

"This is not a show horse," said Stanley. "We believe that education is the gateway, particularly here in Martinsville and Henry County."

Stanley said the days of closed doors during a pandemic were over and that he wanted the building at 191 Fayette Street to be "bustling and thriving."

"We will help restore economic prosperity in Southside Virginia," said Stanley. "We want to break the cycle of poverty. That has been our mission and remains our mission to this day."

Stanley challenged the group to begin developing a comprehensive plan for NCI as far as 6 years out.

"We're the innovators; we're the disruptors. Let's get back to that edge," Stanley said. "We need to be thinking how to attract our non-traditional student."

Stanley added promotion to his package of possibilities.

"Marketing is something we need to be thinking about," said Stanley. "Networking and building relationships is really important, especially in government. We want to demonstrate to the legislature that we are strong and determined and worth the money."