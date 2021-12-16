NCI hosts historically Black college fair

About 150 people recently attended a Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) fair in Martinsville.

The event was held at New College Institute (NCI) in partnership with Martinsville High School with a purpose to "bring awareness of HBCUs and encourage students to consider applying to them," stated Senior School Counselor Marcia Hairston in a release.

"NCI is committed to supporting collaborative initiatives and programs aimed at ensuring educational access and opportunities for all," NCI Chief Program Office Margaret Omwenga stated in the release.

Students from Bassett, Magna Vista, Martinsville, George Washing, Dan River and Tunstall high schools and some middle school students, as well as students from Averett University in Danville, attended the fair and learned about the diversity of HBCUs.

Among the schools participating were Bennett College, Elizabeth City State University, Livingstone College, North Carolina Central University, Saint Augustine's University, Virginia Union University and Winston-Salem State University.

Representatives with the United States Army, Great Aspirations Scholarship Program, Inc., Virginia Space Grant Consortium and the Virginia Commonwealth STEM Industry Internship Program also participated.

Members of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, referred to as the Divine Nine also participated and included local chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.