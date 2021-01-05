NCI original head Barry Dorsey is remembered as 'a pillar' and 'good person'

You won’t be seeing the jovial Barry Dorsey smiling and chatting at all the local events you attend anymore.
Dorsey, the first executive director of New College Institute and an active supporter of local charities and organizations, has died at the age of 78.
“Dr. Dorsey was a pillar of the Martinsville-Henry County Community,” Piedmont Arts Executive Director Heidi Pinkston said.
Dorsey came to the area in December 2005 as the founding executive director of New College Institute, recruited by former governor the late Gerald Baliles. Dorsey and Leanna Blevins, who was hired in 2004, were its first two employees. They worked with public and private colleges and universities across the commonwealth to bring 18 degree and certificate programs to NCI.
Blevins started as the vice president for students and community for the New College of Virginia, the group that worked to establish NCI as a state-funded higher education institution. She was NCI’s interim director in 2015-2016 and its executive director from 2016 to 2019.
When Dorsey arrived, “the legislation was getting ready to go the General Assembly to officially establish NCI. When I got there in 2004, it was a concept,” she said.
“He was the right person at the right time for what we needed,” she said. “He had the experience in Virginia higher education and politics, and he was a steady hand to take each step forward to establish this new state agency.”
On a personal level, he was “always very professional, but when you spent time with him one on one, he was just a funny person, and he liked to laugh. He didn’t mind laughing at himself.”
“We first met Dr. Dorsey in 2006,” Virginia King said. “We had recently bought the Shumate Jessie building on the courthouse square. Dr. Dorsey was looking for a building to establish the New College Institute. He felt very strongly that NCI should be located in Martinsville's central business district.
“He had a very short timetable, so by working together, we were able to rehabilitate the building into a state of the art college facility. He continued to select other historic buildings for rehabilitation as the college grew. Although he had high expectations, we were able to work together and accomplish what he needed.”
Since then, NCI moved into a new building on Baldwin Block in Martinsville.
Melanie Ingram was NCI’s third employee, coming on in 2006 as Dorsey’s assistant.
“He was quite a character,” she said, “the perfect gentleman, always thinking ahead, always planning. It didn’t seem like he took any down time. He was always working day and night with NCI’s future in mind.”
Both Ingram and Blevins said Dorsey enjoyed writing and was meticulous in the way he worded documents.
“He was so old school that if he wanted to write a letter … he handwrote it, and I had to type it, and he was very persnickety,” Ingram said. “He was very particular about what he wrote. Everything had to be a certain way, and he had a way with words.”
Said Blevins: “He also loved sharing the story verbally.”
Through his community involvement, Dorsey kept NCI in the public eye, they said.
“When you talk about town-gown relationships, he was the perfect person to represent NCI in the community because he loved being part of the community. I can’t think of an organization he didn’t support or belong to or get involved with,” Blevins said.
At Dorsey’s retirement ceremony in 2011, then-NCI board Chair Rob Spilman said, “He’s got to be the most photographed man in Martinsville” because of his community involvement. Spilman described him as a “tireless promoter” and “workaholic.”
"We all owe him a million 'thank yous' for his tenacity and for pushing us faster than we ever thought we could go," Allyson Rothrock, then the executive director of The Harvest Foundation, which matched state funds for NCI, said at the time.
Other involvement
After his retirement from NCI, Dorsey was a consultant and interim director for Carlisle School.
In 2012 he was the campaign chair for the local United Way. He was a three-time, including current, board member of Piedmont Arts.
He was the 2020 Clyde Hooker Award recipient for Piedmont Arts, where he had founded and chaired the Small Business Campaign and the Annual Giving Campaign. “He volunteered countless hours ensuring that Piedmont Arts had the financial and community support necessary to carry out its vision of igniting passion for the arts,” Pinkston said. “He shared he expertise in resource development readily.”
He was on the board of the MHC Historical Society for six years, King said, and established its Founder’s Day, which he chaired for three years.
Virginia Museum of Natural History's Joe Keiper worked with Dorsey both through the historical society as well as during Dorsey’s time as chair of the VMNH board of trustees from 2017-2019.
“He oversaw the detailed planning of the upcoming Jean S. Adams Education Pavilion at VMNH,” Keiper said. His experience was invaluable “as we navigated the sometimes complex process of obtaining state funding.
“Barry was a good, decent, and dedicated person who benefitted many cultural institutions in our area. He even showed off his toughness once eating a potato infused with a Carolina reaper pepper paste at a restaurant in Uptown Martinsville, a feat most at that supper table didn't dare.”
Dorsey's earlier life
Dorsey was very devoted to his mother in North Carolina, Ingram said, making regular visits to her.
He grew up in Shelby, N.C., said his niece, Ginger Burks Draughon. His parents, the late Margaret and Robert “Bob” Dorsey Jr., were married in January 1942, right before his father went off to serve in World War II.
He was born on Halloween 1942, and the infant Dorsey lived with his mother at her parents’ house until his father returned from the war, she said.
He had one sister, Jeanne Dorsey Burks, and two nephews, Randy Burks and Marty Burks, her brothers, Draughon said.
He documented his father’s war experiences and “had done a lot of work to get some medals awarded to him,” she said.
Her uncle “did a lot of historical work with our family genealogy,” she said. He was an avid traveler, always bringing home mementos for his family.
“He was very supportive of our family. He gave us wise counsel on anything he might be contemplating,” Draughon said.
Dorsey was the first of his family to be graduated from college, she said, getting his undergraduate degree from Wake Forest University and a doctoral degree in education from the University of Virginia. Just in December, he watched her doctoral degree graduation virtually.
Throughout his life, he continued to do “quite a bit for our home church,” Eastside Baptist Church in Shelby, she said. He also sent his parents on yearly Christian bus tours: “They would have great experiences and stories from those trips.”
'Just a good person'
In Ridgeway, he lived in Farmingdale with his two black cats, Twpsyn and Rugby, whom he was known to fawn over. They died a few years ago.
The cats were there in 2008 when his modern brick was open for the Historic Garden Week tours. Throughout his home was framed artwork by former colleagues and his elementary school teacher, as well as a 1950 photograph of his home church.
He had been in the process of moving to Kernersville, N.C., to be closer to family and friends from his Wake Forest days, his niece said.
Before coming to Martinsville, Dorsey spent 14 years as the president of a combination university and community college in Ohio and 18 years with the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV), which makes higher education policy recommendations to lawmakers.
“He was just a good person,” Blevins said. “He really was a good person.”
