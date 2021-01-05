NCI original head Barry Dorsey is remembered as 'a pillar' and 'good person'

“He was so old school that if he wanted to write a letter … he handwrote it, and I had to type it, and he was very persnickety,” Ingram said. “He was very particular about what he wrote. Everything had to be a certain way, and he had a way with words.”

Said Blevins: “He also loved sharing the story verbally.”

Through his community involvement, Dorsey kept NCI in the public eye, they said.

“When you talk about town-gown relationships, he was the perfect person to represent NCI in the community because he loved being part of the community. I can’t think of an organization he didn’t support or belong to or get involved with,” Blevins said.

At Dorsey’s retirement ceremony in 2011, then-NCI board Chair Rob Spilman said, “He’s got to be the most photographed man in Martinsville” because of his community involvement. Spilman described him as a “tireless promoter” and “workaholic.”

"We all owe him a million 'thank yous' for his tenacity and for pushing us faster than we ever thought we could go," Allyson Rothrock, then the executive director of The Harvest Foundation, which matched state funds for NCI, said at the time.

Other involvement

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}