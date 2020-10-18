NCI to be first in state to offer wind energy training

Some education innovation is blowing into Martinsville.

New College Institute will be the host institution of the new Mid-Atlantic Wind Training Alliance, and by next year, the school will offer two classes to train wind-energy technicians.

The Alliance is made up of NCI, Centura College and the Mid-Atlantic Maritime Academy. Centura College has seven education centers across eastern Virginia, and the Mid-Atlantic Maritime Academy is the largest training center for Coast Guard certifications on the East Coast.

The Alliance will offer courses certified by the Global Wind Organization and National Center for Construction, Education, and Research wind technician training to onshore and offshore wind projects to Virginia and the Mid-Atlantic region.

Those classes and certifications will be critical to the operations and maintenance of wind projects, Gov. Ralph Northam said during an address to the 2020 Offshore WINDPOWER Virtual Summit, hosted by the American Wind Energy Association.

“This has been an endeavor that we’ve been working on with NCI for close to a year,” NCI Interim Executive Director Karen Jackson said. “Obviously the commonwealth is investing a lot in wind energy [through] windfarms.”