New College Institute's board is 'reinvigorated' with post-pandemic programming

But Taylor pointed out that there were 53 exceptions to the requirements, and if there was something that the board didn’t want disclosed, there was likely a way to do it.

Taylor encouraged anyone on the board with a FOIA issue to call her.

“If a person is a jerk, please don’t say that in your notes,” Taylor said. “And when you respond to email, don’t ‘reply to all.’”

Taylor also advised if a private meeting occurred in violation of FOIA, it could be cured by calling a meeting in haste and ratify the action.

Said Taylor: “You’re going to love closed meetings; it’s not as ominous as it sounds.”

Budget

The general appropriation for this year’s budget is $2.7 million, and next year’s proposed budget approved at the regular meeting on Wednesday was $2.8 million. This includes total salary increases from $1.1 million this year to $1.8 million next year.

Assistant Director of Finance and Operations Christina Reed said the increase in payroll was primarily because of filling positions that had been left unfilled during the pandemic.

Stanley closed the meeting out with a few final remarks.

“I’m exceedingly excited about the prospects of what we can do in the future,” Stanley said. “Each second of every day we have an opportunity to make the lives of our students better, and I’m invigorated to do the best that we can do.”

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin.

