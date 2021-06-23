New College Institute's board is 'reinvigorated' with post-pandemic proramming

After 18 months of hunkering through the COVID-19 pandemic, the New College Institute Board gathered for a hybrid meeting via Zoom and on location at the NCI Martin-Lacy Lecture Hall.
It’s time to take the cover off the car and start the engine,” Board Chair Sen. Bill Stanley said. “We’ve been out for 18 months, and I’m really looking forward to making things stronger, better and more successful.”
Interim Executive Director Karen Jackson said the past school year has been a challenge.
“We’ve remained open and kept pushing, now slowing down,” Jackson said. “We had to find a lot of new ways to do things and had to be reactive to all of our academic partners.”
Jackson said that although NCI’s charter included being an economic engine for the local area, the pandemic has really given everyone the knowledge and confidence that the school has the ability to serve anyone in the state or around the globe.
“There is a paradigm that urban takes away from rural, but I believe that rural can help urban,” she said.
NCI has developed a partnership with Amazon web services for collaborative training and they received 200 applications for about 30 slots.
“The first cohort started in March, and we had to go virtual,” she said. “The instructor was in Miami.”
The problem, blamed on the pandemic, has been placing people in jobs after they complete the training.
“We’ve had a hard time,” Jackson said. “We continue to pound, and we will find employment for them.”
Wind turbine training
The biggest success to date is the establishment of the wind turbine training program.
“We are the only place in Virginia to get credentials to work on a wind line,” Jackson said. “We provide basic technical, mechanical, and electronics training and working from heights.
“Tuition is upwards of $2,000 for five days of training, and they’ll be dropping money while they are here.”
Jackson also noted that turbine technicians do not necessarily live where they work.
“They can live here, go out on a ship for a couple of weeks and come back home,” she said.
FOIA training
Ramona Taylor, senior assistant for the Attorney General, conducted a seminar for board members on the Freedom of Information Act in Virginia.
“It just means that the public has a right to have access to public documents,” Taylor said. “The Virginia Freedom of Information Act was designed to guarantee public access to these records.”
But Taylor pointed out that there were 53 exceptions to the requirements, and if there was something that the board didn’t want disclosed, there was likely a way to do it.
Taylor encouraged anyone on the board with a FOIA issue to call her.
“If a person is a jerk, please don’t say that in your notes,” Taylor said. “And when you respond to email, don’t ‘reply to all.’”
Taylor also advised if a private meeting occurred in violation of FOIA, it could be cured by calling a meeting in haste and ratify the action.
Said Taylor: “You’re going to love closed meetings; it’s not as ominous as it sounds.”
Budget
The general appropriation for this year’s budget is $2.7 million, and next year’s proposed budget approved at the regular meeting on Wednesday was $2.8 million. This includes total salary increases from $1.1 million this year to $1.8 million next year.
Assistant Director of Finance and Operations Christina Reed said the increase in payroll was primarily because of filling positions that had been left unfilled during the pandemic.
Stanley closed the meeting out with a few final remarks.
“I’m exceedingly excited about the prospects of what we can do in the future,” Stanley said. “Each second of every day we have an opportunity to make the lives of our students better, and I’m invigorated to do the best that we can do.”
