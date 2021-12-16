New graduates at NCI already hired at local schools

Five local students have recently completed coursework in elementary education with Longwood University through New College Institute (NCI) and have secured jobs in schools in and around Martinsville, a release from New College Institute states.

Caitlyn Cockram, Meghan Marlowe, Morgan Norman, Taylor Conklin and Ryan Orton finished their studies on Dec. 6 and are now eligible to walk with fellow 2022 graduates at Longwood's Commencement Ceremony on May 21.

"I'm so proud of these students, their resilience in finishing after having to navigate through the pandemic shows they can handle anything they come up against," said NCI Coordinator of Student Engagement Chris McDonald in the release.

Each student received a gift and certificate of completion from Dr. Audrey Church, chair of the department of education and counseling.

Cockram, who is also a recipient of the Joan of Arc Leadership Medallion, spoke at a Completion Celebration at NCI attended by NCI Program Officer Margaret Omwenga and Interim Dean of Longwood's College of Education Dr. Lissa A. Power-deFur.

P&HCC President Dr. Greg Hodges offered his congratulations to the students and touted a partnership also enjoyed by P&HCC and Longwood.

Longwood also included the graduates from 2020 and 2021 whose celebrations were postponed due to the pandemic.

Graduates in the class of 2020 were: Brittany Boulden, Candace Holmes, Emily Cowher, Taylor Walker, Casey Favor and Lauren Wood.

The 2021 graduates were: Kaisey Campbell, Betty Hairston, Emily Martin, Austin Turner, Olivia Jones, Amy Patterson, Tara Williams, Kelli Floyd, Jarrett Mays, Mariah Shaffer and Allison Pace.

In the past three years there have been 22 graduates of this program with, 21 having completed the associate degrees at P&HCC before continuing toward their bachelor's degrees with Longwood at NCI, the release stated.

