New Henry County school bus garage set to open by Christmas

While a shortage of school bus drivers continues to be a problem for school systems nationwide, the ones committed to the task will be getting a new place have their transportation vehicles serviced in Henry County.

If all goes to plan, the new Henry County school bus garage at 191 Machinery Drive in Martinsville will open during Christmas break.

The facility will replace the old one in Collinsville and will include equipment and room to work on the buses, office space and even a shower.

"With the shortage of drivers, many times the mechanic and the driver are the same," said Henry County Superintendent Sandy Strayer. "Someone might need to work on their bus here and then get cleaned up before heading out on their route."

Members of the school board were invited to take a tour of the building after a regular meeting Thursday morning. With safety vests and hard hats on, Horsepasture District Board Member Teri Flanagan and Iriswood District Board Member Ben Gravely looked at blueprints, walked the floors and took a peek through the windows and doors of the refitted building.

"It's a lot bigger than I expected," said Gravely.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

