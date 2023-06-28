New College Institute announced efforts to update programming and partnerships in order to better meet the needs of the community.

After Executive Director Joe Sumner joined the institute in mid-February, he met with community members and potential partners to see how NCI could adjust its offerings to better align with community needs.

“The man [Sumner] just drinks jet fuel for breakfast,” NCI Board Chair state Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin, said. “He’s been like a rocket ship in everything he’s done and all these exciting programs that we’re going to bring online very quickly and are being brought online very quickly.”

One new partnership in the works is in conjunction with the Wendell Scott Foundation, a nonprofit founded in honor of the first African-American race car driver to win NASCAR’s Grand National.

The foundation’s goal is to provide youth services to at-risk youth from ages 8 to 18 years by supporting educational development through cultural activities, programming based on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) and mentorship programs.

“Part of the reason the Wendell Scott Foundation exists in the Southside of Virginia is to access my grandfather’s legacy and create better opportunities for the youth that we serve,” Wendell Scott Foundation CEO Warrick Scott, grandson of Wendell Scott, said.

After the signing of a memorandum of understanding, the two organizations agreed they will partner “in developing comprehensive educational opportunities for young men and women who attend public schools in the region, with NCI hosting the foundation's STEM programs, youth mentorships, and summer camps throughout the year,” according to a press release.

The foundation will operate out of NCI’s Baldwin Building to hold its summer camps, Legacy Leaders, Steer Into STEM and Camp Cultivation programs beginning this summer, the release states.

“I am excited to have Warrick and his team here with us in Martinsville, and we are eager to explore the many possibilities and opportunities that such an incredible partnership brings to our community,” Sumner said in the release.

“Both NCI and The Wendell Scott Foundation will work collaboratively to expand their abilities and resources to the greatest advantage in service to the educational needs of the citizens of Virginia,” the release added.

“We are excited to partner with NCI for this new opportunity. The Wendell Scott Foundation remains steadfast in its dedication to providing students with transformational STEM education and cultural enrichment opportunities,” Scott said.

Also over the last few months NCI has:

Completed a program with its Girls Who Game program.

Started a STEMBOT training project with Virginia Tech for K-12 educators.

Launched STEM-focused summer camp programs for this summer with around 90 students.

Graduated 17 students from the Longwood University partnership.

Partnered with the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce to hold multiple events.

Completed this year’s Read For Life program where books are given to children.

Moving forward, Sumner said, NCI is on track with implementing a fiber broadband training program that was grant funded and is tentatively set to begin in the fall. It's also designating time, money and effort toward marketing NCI’s services, and is bringing back the Center for Advanced Manufacturing in partnership with Eastman. Further, NCI is participating in talks with Patrick & Henry Community College in order to best collaborate, is talking with the Piedmont Regional Criminal Justice Training Academy with the goal to create a training partnership. It's also working to bring back NCI’s internship and apprenticeship program.