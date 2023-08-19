Inside Photo gallery of first week of school. Page 5

Students and parents are seen waiting at designated pickup points and school buses are out as the sun is coming up throughout the region as the new school year is underway.

Patrick County began its school year Aug. 9, Martinsville public schools opened for its first day on Monday and on Wednesday, Henry County Public Schools started back for the 2023-24 season. Carlisle School, a private, college preparatory, independent School located in Martinsville, is slated to start back Tuesday.

“This has been our best opening in the past seven years, with very few issues,” said Martinsville Schools Superintendent Zeb Talley. “Students, parents, teachers, and staff members are excited and ready to learn. This will be a year of endless possibilities at Martinsville City Schools.”

“The 2023-2024 school year got off to a great start on Monday, with teachers and students eager to begin our year of endless possibilities,” said Callie Hietala, communications and community outreach coordinator for Martinsville City Public Schools. “Everything ran smoothly and we saw a lot of smiling faces as students arrived at school and greeted their teachers and friends. We were happy to see city council members, law enforcement officers, and fire & EMS personnel join our school board and administrators in welcoming students on Monday morning.”

Hietala said the first week of school lays a critical foundation for the year ahead.

“In addition to beginning classroom instruction, students are getting to know their teachers and classmates, receiving laptops, learning classroom procedures, and reviewing schoolwide expectations. These first days establish essential connections and routines that will help our students thrive and find success throughout the year.”

Enrollment numbers for the first week of school in Martinsville were still being tabulated as of late Wednesday, Hietala said.

Over in Henry County, new Superintendent Amy Blake-Lewis finished off her tour of schools with the students back. Staff and students welcomed her into their buildings and classrooms with smiling faces and said how nice it was to have a face to the name of the division superintendent.

“We are going to have a great year,” Blake-Lewis said Thursday. “We were off to a good start yesterday.”

“Yesterday was phenomenal,” Mount Olivet Elementary Principal Kelsey Gardner said. “Our kids were happy, they’re excited to be here, we didn’t have any safety concerns — it was awesome.”

Teachers at Laurel Park Middle School shared that the school year started off strong.

“It’s going to be a good year,” Laurel Park Middle Paraprofessional Melissa Hairston said.

“Staff’s working together incredibly well, all the students did exactly as they are supposed to do and everybody had a great day yesterday,” Laurel Park Middle Principal Dr. Luke Boone said. “I expect us to have a fantastic year. I think the students will have just a fantastic impact and we’ll all work together to make sure the students are making progress.”

Axton Elementary School’s theme for the year is “Wild About Learning” and the halls are decorated in a jungle theme throughout the school.

“It was wonderful to see the kids come in and realize that we are able to give them family that many of them ... do not have,” Axton Elementary Kindergarten Teacher James Hodges said. “A lot of us were able to come together and pray for these kids because we realize that we have them for eight hours and for many of them we provide that sense of love and security that they need to grow as children.”

Magna Vista High School students quickly navigated the halls of the school to get to their classes, not showing that it was only their second day of school for the year.

“It was really great,” Magna Vista High School Assistant Principal Kylie Vater said about the first day of class. “Everything went really well ... all I kept hearing yesterday was how excited the teachers were to have the kids back in the building.”

“The first day and two hours has gone beyond our expectations,” Magna Vista High School Principal Duane Whittaker said. “Kids are excited ... you see a lot of happy faces.”

“One of the things that I love about the first days is just helping the kids who actually don’t even know where they’re going,” Whittaker added. “Seeing the kids that are lost and just being a resource.”

