New VDH and CDC metrics label schools in Martinsville, Henry County as higher-risk COVID-19 transmission locations

Schools in Martinsville and Henry County are considered high-risk based on new metrics released this week by the Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Individual cities and counties are rated in one of five risk levels ranging from lowest to highest, with lower risk, moderate risk and higher risk all in between. Just as transmission and infection data can spike and recede, the risk levels will change to reflect that movement.
As of Wednesday, Danville and Henry County had the highest risk classification in large part because of high number of new cases per 100,000 population in the past 14 days. Danville’s figure stood at 294.9, and Henry County’s was 204.1. Their respective 14-day percent positivity rates were calculated as 5.1% (moderate risk) and 9.5% (higher risk).
Personnel in the school districts say they are aware of the dashboard — which was released on Monday but tracks locality data going back to early 2020 — and are using its data to inform daily discussions about reopening procedures.
The Henry County School Board voted last Thursday to adopt a hybrid model beginning on Oct. 12. Since that vote, the county’s number of new cases per 100,000 population within the past 14 days has increased from 192.3, but its percent positivity rate has dropped from 11% to 9.5% by Wednesday.
Also as of Wednesday, Henry County’s percent change in new cases per 100,000 during the last seven days compared to the previous seven was minus 7.4% (lower risk). By comparison Danville’s figure reflected a 0.0% change (higher risk).
Henry County’s school board will meet on Thursday evening, but there is no formal agenda item yet to discuss the schools being seen as a high-risk transmission location or to reconsider the vote made last week, a decision that several teachers spoke against.
“At any board meeting, board members can make a motion to vote on anything of their choosing,” said Monica Hatchett, HCPS' director of communications. “At this point, there’s nothing official, but it’s a possibility at all times that they could bring up anything for a motion.”
Even if the matter is not discussed at the school board meeting, the dashboard’s information is making the rounds within the school district’s offices, Hatchett said.
“We are looking at every single piece of data that we come across to make sure we’re doing the very best we can for all of our school community,” she said. “Yes, it’s troubling to see the fluctuations, but I think that realistically we know that there will be those along the way, and certainly we have a variety of plans in place for every possible scenario.”
The Danville School Board has not yet voted on a date to begin phasing students back into classrooms, but members are expected to hear a recommendation either for or against that movement from Interim Superintendent Catherine Magouyrk on Oct. 15.
Until then, the data collection continues.
“Those factors are a large contributor in our decision-making,” William Chaney, the director of safety and security at Danville Public Schools, said in a statement. “We have hope that the numbers will continue to decrease. We will continue to monitor the 14-day trends. The positive rate per day has dropped recently, which gives us hope. Unfortunately, the numbers also tend to fluctuate.”
The percent positivity rate for Danville has, indeed dropped, from 12.4% on Sept. 1 and 6.2% a week ago on Sept. 23.
MCPS watching data
According to the VDH and CDC, the current status in Martinsville and Pittsylvania County is only moderately better compared to Danville and Henry County.
Martinsville City is listed as a higher risk locality in part because of its current 131.8 new cases per 100,000 population within the past two weeks. Further, the percent positivity rate in that same timeframe is 10.0%, which is also higher risk. Pittsylvania County’s metrics in the same categories are listed as 165.7 (higher risk) and 5.1% (moderate risk).
One positive indicator in Martinsville, however, is that the percent change in new cases per 100,000 in the past seven days compared to the previous seven days is minus-30.0%, putting Martinsville in the lowest risk category for that metric. The opposite is true in Pittsylvania County, though, where that figure is 10.4% (highest risk).
Martinsville City Public Schools students remain in virtual learning for the time being, and Superintendent Zeb Talley Jr. said that will remain the case until the health data improves.
“We’ve reviewed our metrics. and we’re still in the high zone. In fact, we’re right below the highest level you can be in terms of contamination spread,” Talley said. “Of course we’re going to remain on virtual [learning] until we can get some type of assurance (that we are) minimal risk. Safety continues to be our number one priority.”
In the meantime, Talley said his district will continue monitoring Martinsville’s statistics just as it always has. The addition of this new VDH and CDC dashboard will help create a fuller view of the pandemic’s local spread, he said.
“We don’t want any guesswork,” Talley said. “We’re going to follow the data, and any additional information we can get is very significant for us.”
Pittsylvania County Schools students in kindergarten through third grade returned to classrooms last week, along with Pittsylvania Career & Technical Center students. All other grades are scheduled to return on Oct. 12. Superintendent Mark Jones was not available for comment Wednesday.
Other nearby counties, including Patrick, Franklin and Halifax, were all deemed higher risk areas, according to Wednesday's data.
Across Virginia, only five localities were classified as lower risk or lowest risk areas as of Wednesday. Those were Bland County, Alleghany County, Rappahannock County, Poquoson City, and Northampton County. Much of the state remains classified as higher risk, with particular problem areas being Buchanan, Tazewell and Smyth Counties in deep Southwest Virginia and the counties south of Petersburg, including Prince George, Surry, Sussex, Greensville, Southampton and Isle of Wight.
Parker Cotton is a sports reporter at the Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee. You can reach him at (276) 638-8801 ext. 215. Follow @ByParkerCotton.
