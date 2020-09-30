New VDH and CDC metrics label schools in Martinsville, Henry County as higher-risk COVID-19 transmission locations

Also as of Wednesday, Henry County’s percent change in new cases per 100,000 during the last seven days compared to the previous seven was minus 7.4% (lower risk). By comparison Danville’s figure reflected a 0.0% change (higher risk).

Henry County’s school board will meet on Thursday evening, but there is no formal agenda item yet to discuss the schools being seen as a high-risk transmission location or to reconsider the vote made last week, a decision that several teachers spoke against.

“At any board meeting, board members can make a motion to vote on anything of their choosing,” said Monica Hatchett, HCPS' director of communications. “At this point, there’s nothing official, but it’s a possibility at all times that they could bring up anything for a motion.”

Even if the matter is not discussed at the school board meeting, the dashboard’s information is making the rounds within the school district’s offices, Hatchett said.

“We are looking at every single piece of data that we come across to make sure we’re doing the very best we can for all of our school community,” she said. “Yes, it’s troubling to see the fluctuations, but I think that realistically we know that there will be those along the way, and certainly we have a variety of plans in place for every possible scenario.”