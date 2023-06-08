Amy Blake-Lewis, a longtime North Carolina educator, will succeed Henry County Superintendent Sandy Strayer when Strayer retires at month’s end.

Strayer announced her retirement in January after serving in the position since 2018 and spending the whole of her career within the Henry County Public Schools. The county school board conducted the search for a new leader and announced Blake-Lewis as the next superintendent at a specially called meeting Thursday evening.

Blake-Lewis has a bachelor’s degree in middle grades education from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, a master’s degree in school administration from Fayetteville State University and a doctorate in educational leadership from Wingate University.

Blake-Lewis will leave a position as deputy superintendent at Stanly County Schools in Albemarle, North Carolina, located just east of Charlotte. She had held that position since 2020 and before that spent more than 20 years in education in a variety of capacities including teacher, education consultant and school transformation support coach.

“Having that experience of coming through the ranks of public education I have that lens of understanding so that when I am rolling out a new initiative or attacking a particular problem or process, I’m able to think through it as a teacher would, as a coach would, as an assistant principal or principal would,” Blake-Lewis said.

“I think it really has helped me to have that perspective, that well rounded perspective, that I think maybe some candidates just don’t bring to the table,” she added.

No outside agency was used to hire Blake-Lewis, but the board held multiple listening sessions across the county to hear what the community wanted from the next superintendent. The search included 18 applicants, six first round interviews and three finalist interviews before the board selected Blake-Lewis. Her annual salary will be $170,000 starting July 1.

“The board is very excited to have Dr. Blake-Lewis joining us to lead Henry County Schools,” school board Chairman Teddy Martin II said. “Dr. Blake-Lewis brings a tremendous amount of experience and I’m certain she will continue the tradition of academic excellence and high expectations for student achievement.”

“For me it’s just always about putting students first, putting children first,” Blake-Lewis said. “That’s just a winning attitude to take … It may not always be about the adults being comfortable but it’s going to be about what is going to be best for students.”

“It’s all about children in this profession,” Blake-Lewis added. “So as long as I’m putting children first I know that I’m doing the right thing.”

Her previous school system was slightly larger than Henry County’s, but Blake-Lewis said she will use the knowledge that comes with that to the division’s benefit.

“I am used to a little bigger scale but I think that just works out perfectly,” Blake-Lewis said. “To scale down just a little bit is great but to also think what can we do to keep us competitive with some of the larger districts … I think that will be a great perspective that I’ll be able to bring as well.”

Blake-Lewis said the thing she is most excited about is meeting everybody.

“I’m really excited to have some meetings with the community, hear some of their concerns that they may have for the system but also to hear some of the things that they celebrate,” Blake-Lewis said.