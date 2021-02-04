Northam's plans to extend school year draw varied responses

Martinsville City Public Schools have had their eyes on the idea that the regular school year could be extended beyond its planned finish in May.
Gov. Ralph Northam said in an interview with The Washington Post that on Friday he would announce plans to extend the school year for students as a way to help them “catch up.”
“We’ll be announcing tomorrow...that we want to extend our classrooms this summer to allow our children to catch up so that everybody will be ready in the fall,” Northam said in a published account from The Richmond Times-Dispatch. “We’re working with our teachers, our school boards, our superintendents. It has to be a top priority.”
MCPS Superintendent Zeb Talley, who had mentioned something about this possibility at a school board meeting on Jan. 10, said Thursday that “we have been planning and preparing for extended learning, and it’s predicated on two things: The school division has to have the resources—money for additional salaries and transportation costs and secondly, the availability of staff. Historically the summer provides an opportunity for teacher development and course work.
“But I think it’s a great idea and I was looking forward to an extended summer anyway.”
Patrick County Schools Superintendent Dean Gilbert told the Bulletin in response to an email query that he has not heard anything about Northam’s plan.
Henry County Public Schools also was catching up with the governor’s announcement.
“We had previously understood that divisions were encouraged to consider extended summer school plans (which HCPS already had in the works),” HCPS spokesperson Monica Hatchett said in an email. “Based on the comments that were shared today, it could certainly also be interpreted that an extension to the school year itself may be suggested.
“This would be difficult to accomplish for many districts because of the adjustments that may be necessary to ensure staffing beyond a teacher’s traditional school year contract. We look forward to receiving clarification tomorrow during the official announcement. “
Patrick County schools have been on a hybrid learning model since September, after starting with all-virtual classes because of the pandemic. There have been a couple of interruptions because of COVID-19 cases.
Henry County plans to have students return to hybrid learning on March 10. The district opened in all-virtual format and then returned in hybrid format in October, but some schools had to remain closed and then all were closed again in early November because of an inability to maintain staffing.
Martinsville students have been all-virtual since August.
Teachers in all school districts this week have been receiving their first shots of one of the coronavirus vaccines. It’s unclear what percentage of staff and faculty have had shots, but the number is said to be in the hundreds.
Talley said that’s the primary issue in sending students back to classrooms.
“It’s significant that we have this week started giving vaccinations to staff members,” Talley said. “This is the first step in bringing back students.
“We have do not have a hard timetable on this. The second vaccinations won’t occur until the first week in March, so we’re hoping to be able to get with the [school] board and discuss bringing students back in.”
Talley said he expected summer learning and a return to classroom instruction to come up at next week’s regular school board meeting.
“It’s all in the news—the request of the governor and state superintendent along with the president’s request to have students return to school within the first 100 days,” he said.
Northam said his plan is to address help the parents, too.
“Our parents need to break, too,” he said. “We’ve asked a lot for the past year from our children and their families and now it’s time for us to help them, to help them out, to give them some extra time this summer to get them prepared will be in everybody’s best interest.”
It’s unclear exactly what guidance Northam will issue to school districts during a press briefing scheduled for Friday. An administration official cited statements from federal officials about the low risk of COVID-19 spread in schools, even as many teachers across the state and country remain unvaccinated.
“The Governor will stress the need for students to be back in school, and that, as Dr. [Anthony] Fauci and the President have made clear, it’s possible to do so safely,” the official said. “He will call on localities who have no in-person options to move quickly to make safe in-person education available for those who choose. He will also be calling on localities to offer in-person instructional opportunities over the summer.”
“No one wants to be back in classrooms more than educators do, and we anticipate that will be possible in a matter of weeks, not a matter of months,” said James Fedderman, president of the Virginia Education Association, the state’s largest teachers union. “We believe the safest course is to ensure that all school staff have the opportunity to be vaccinated, and that school divisions ensure that safety precautions ... are all enforced on school grounds.”
Bulletin staff reporters Bill Wyatt, Kim Meeks, Holly Kozelsky and editor Steven Doyle contributed to this report. Mel Leonor of The Richmond Times-Dispatch also contributed.