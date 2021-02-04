Northam's plans to extent school year draw varied responses

Talley said that’s the primary issue in sending students back to classrooms.

"It's significant that we have this week started giving vaccinations to staff members,” Talley said. “This is the first step in bringing back students.

"We have do not have a hard timetable on this. The second vaccinations won't occur until the first week in March, so we're hoping to be able to get with the [school] board and discuss bringing students back in."

Talley said he expected summer learning and a return to classroom instruction to come up at next week's regular school board meeting.

"It's all in the news - the request of the governor and state superintendent along with the president's request to have students return to school within the first 100 days," he said.

Northam said his plan is to address help the parents, too.

"Our parents need to break, too,” he said. “We've asked a lot for the past year from our children and their families and now it's time for us to help them, to help them out, to give them some extra time this summer to get them prepared will be in everybody's best interest."