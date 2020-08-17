Outbreak at Laurel Park Middle School: 4 staff members test positive for COVID-19

Four staff members at Laurel Park Middle School have tested positive for COVID-19, officials from Henry County Schools confirmed Monday.

The building closed early Friday for extra cleaning and sanitizing, and it reopened to staff today, according to schools spokesperson Monica Hatchett. County students have been learning remotely since the school year began a week ago Monday.

“Through contact tracing, it was determined that the cases were linked, and anyone else who was potentially exposed through contact with those who have been diagnosed positive has been notified of their potential exposure and advised to quarantine,” Hatchett said.

“In addition to daily deep cleaning and sanitizing, Laurel Park staff members were sent home early Friday to prepare the building for additional deep cleaning and sanitizing the division conducted at the building over the weekend following the report of positive cases,” she added.

The Virginia Department of Health generally defines an outbreak as two or more cases at the same location.

Hatchett said the positive cases have been reported to the Department of Labor and Industry, in accordance with guidelines from VDH and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.