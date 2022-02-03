Over $32 million in Covid money received by Henry County schools, new budget grows by 20%

Henry County Public Schools is looking at a 20% budget increase for the next fiscal year -- thanks to a windfall of more than $32 million in COVID-19 relief funds.

Superintendent Sandy Strayer told the Henry County School Board at a regular meeting Thursday morning that, including multiple federal and state grants, a total of $32,050,503 had been awarded to the division.

Of that amount, just over $2 million must be expended by Sept. 30, $8 million must be expended by Sept. 30, 2023, and just over $18 million must be expended by Sept. 30, 2024.

Strayer said the money will be used for summer school expenses, after-school tutoring stipends and compensation for staff members, one paraprofessional at each elementary and middle school, and one additional paraprofessional at elementary schools with 400 or more students.

The only elementary school that would qualify for a new paraprofessional is Carver Elementary, which has an average daily membership of 412, according to a January report presented in the meeting's agenda package. Drewry Mason Elementary, with an average daily membership of 388, falls just under the threshold.

Thirteen funding programs participated in the pandemic funding that will also be used for additional nursing staff, two elementary assistant principals, other positions as needed to fill in learning gaps caused by COVID-19, wifi installation in school parking lots, licensing, online resources, earbuds, tripods, stylus pens, iPads and Macbooks, personal protective equipment, no-touch thermometers and other instruments.

Even more money will be provided to subsidize cafeteria funds, packaging materials and supplies for meal deliveries, legal fees dealing with COVID-19 issues, updated furniture, COVID testing kits and polar watches for virtual PE classes.

New budget presented

After Strayer presented the planned list of expenditures with the Covid relief grant money, Assistant Superintendent of Operation and Administrative Services Dr. David Scott unveiled the new FY2023 budget at $71.4 million. That amount is $11.9 million greater than the FY2022 budget of $59.5 million, an increase of 20%.

"This is based on the proposed funding by the outgoing governor," Scott said.

The new budget included a 6% average raise for teachers, a 10% increase for bus drivers and aides and a 7% average increase for employees on a classified scale and administrators.

The new budget also includes funding for three new coordinators, three special education teachers, two English language teachers, five special education paraprofessionals, 13 classroom teachers and three related service positions.

The new budget also includes a $1.4 million increase in operational costs and $3.8 million for school construction generated by the new 1% sales tax.

The budget calls for $947,842 in additional local funding.

A public hearing on the 2022-2023 budget has been set for Feb. 17 at 5 p.m. in the third floor board room of the Henry County Administration Building.

Board members vote against mandatory mask wearing

Iriswood District Board Member Ben Gravely said that he felt the school board members should go on record as being either for or against the wearing of masks in schools.

"School boards across the country are being used as pawns for people's political agenda," Gravely said. "This board has been accused of making a vote on this mask-option process. We need to be transparent, so I think we need to vote on whether we continue with this process. We need to vote and we haven't done it."

Ridgeway District board member Francis Zehr supported Gravely's request for a vote, but pointed out that these type of decisions had been left up to the administration acting under the guidance of legal counsel.

"We're still following the executive order; we just have a new governor, and the order has changed," said Zehr. "Our attorney has advised us to do this."

The question "Should the wearing of masks be required in Henry County Schools?" was put to a vote and all members voted against it accept Gravely, who voted for it.

In other matters:

Director of Communications Monica Hatchett reported on certificates of recognition issued by the Governor's Office naming February as School Board Appreciation Month and Black History Month, and Feb. 15-19 as School Board Clerk Appreciation Week.

The board approved resolutions proclaiming February as Career and Technical Education Month and Feb. 7-11 as School Counseling Week in Henry County Public Schools.

Campbell Court Counselor Clifton Jones was named a "Difference Maker" by the Virginia Department of Education, it was announced.

Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning Lisa Millner gave an update on the Inspire 2025 program, a commitment by the school system to provide high quality curriculum, instruction and assessment to prepare students for success.

The board heard about a statewide electronic classroom known as the Virtual Virginia Program, established by the Virginia Department of Education. Available to every public high school in Virginia, it will offer instruction in subject areas that are not available in all schools. All courses offered by the Virtual Virginia Program are approved by the VDOE. Fees are as much as $2,650 per student for one year or $250 per course and will be paid for with COVID relief funding monies.

The board approved the re-appropriation of $500,000 of unexpended school funds for a boiler replacement at Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School, bleacher replacements for secondary school gyms and other items listed in the Capital Improvement Plan.

The board approved a $52,000 school security equipment grant for the installation and updates to surveillance systems at Axton, George Washington Carver, Mt. Olivet, Rich Acres, Sanville and Stanleytown elementary schools, Fieldale-Collinsville and Laurel Park middle schools, and Bassett and Magna Vista high schools.

Jeff Evans, a Ridgeway pastor, said he was concerned about critical race theory: "I think it's ungodly, and I think it's against what America stands."

Upcoming meetings were announced:

Feb. 17: public hearing for input of the 2022-2023 budget, 5 p.m. third floor board room, Henry County Administration Building.

Feb. 22: joint budget work session with the Board of Supervisors, 5 p.m., 4th floor conference room, Henry County Administration Building.

March 3: monthly meeting at 6 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

March 17: special meeting at 6 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

April 7: monthly meeting, Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin.

