Earlier this spring, Stanleytown Elementary School Principal Janice Largen walked into her school early in the morning and saw a pretty large group of athletes in Patrick & Henry Community College shirts and hoodies.

Each morning that group of athletes has grown more and more.

Stanleytown and the P&HCC athletic department teamed up this spring for a new program called “Breakfast Buddies.” Patriots athletes arrive at the school at 7:30 a.m., about half an hour before the official start of the day. During that time, they go to their designated classrooms and eat breakfast with Stanleytown students while also helping with their school work, doing arts and crafts, playing games, or just spending time to help get their day off to a good start.

On a recent morning just before spring break, P&HCC baseball player Johnboy Rittenhouse spent time helping his students with math, softball players Breana Donnell, Summer Anderson, Arianna Valletta helped their students who are learning how to read, and basketball players John Maxwell and Brehon Lambert worked with third graders on an iPad.

“I like to be around them, enjoy them, take the time to talk to them because they talk about everything,” Lambert said. “It’s a privilege to do it.”

“It’s been really nice getting random hugs from little kids. It’s just a very good feeling,” said tennis player Emily Vaught. “It just brightens my day.”

Stanleytown isn’t the first local school to have a Breakfast Buddies program. When P&HCC Assistant Athletic Director of Operations Ruthanne Duffy was the women’s volleyball coach at Ferrum College, her assistant, Jordan Gaylor, was a teacher at Henry Elementary School, in Franklin County. Henry had a similar program that brought Ferrum athletes to the school in the morning.

Gaylor has since moved to Stanleytown. This year, Largen asked her teachers to come up with ideas to open the school up more since they’ve begun getting back to normal following the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s when Gaylor brought up the idea of bringing Breakfast Buddies to Henry County.

“I was pretty excited about it,” Largen said of the idea. “I’m really excited about getting things back to normal after COVID. This school in particular, I think, just had been closed off to the public for so long and everybody just seemed really excited about having visitors to the building. We were looking for something that would get kids more motivated about being at school, and not just being here but motivated to work harder. It became part of our school improvement plan to bring in some outside community resources.”

Stanleytown has also recently brought in athletes from Bassett High School, and had BHS students in the Future Farmers of America program come read to students and plant seeds as part of Agriculture Week.

High school students, though, are a little more restricted with their time given they’re in class at the same time as the elementary school students. Plus, Largen said college athletes bring a little more to the table for the younger group.

“I think with college athletes, they’re a little more focused on what their focus is, what their mission is,” she said. “It’s not just a fun activity to do. Some of them have actually said, ‘I’m having so much fun I’m considering a major change,’ which is really, really good.”

When Duffy first brought the idea to her students at P&HCC, she expected a couple to show interest. What she didn’t expect was how many would jump at the opportunity. Right away, 14 baseball players signed up, followed by track runners, cheerleaders, men’s basketball and softball players.

“I think that everybody is starting to see that this is kind of fun, and I think it’s even fun for our students athletes, which they didn’t expect,” Duffy said. “And I think maybe just word of mouth has made some of these other students want to jump on and do it as well.”

Rittenhouse and his baseball teammates Laken Tignor and Justin Ferguson recalled when they were in younger how much they looked up to college athletes. That’s what made them want to be a part of Breakfast Buddies, so they could be that same light to local kids.

They didn’t expect, though, how much joy those kids would bring them.

“Especially now compared to the first time I came, the kids are warmed up to me, they actually get excited to see me,” Rittenhouse said. “It makes you happy.”

“Their faces light up when they see you and they’re smiling,” Tignor said. “You can talk to them and they feel like they’re confident around you and relaxed.”

“If you’re having a bad day, it just puts you in a good mood and makes your heart happy just to know you’re making a kid’s day just as much as they’re making my day,” Ferguson said.

The Patriots go to the same classroom and work with pretty much the same students every time, which has helped the Stanleytown students grow more comfortable with the athletes in just a few weeks. The teachers and students have seen that comfort lead to more learning.

The connection has also helped the P&H students from out of state feel a little more at home in Henry County.

“It’s similar to being around my little cousins,” Maxwell said. “I’m not really around a lot of family now because I’m from Georgia, so it’s just good to be around pure laughter, especially early in the morning. It’s really good. I like it.”

Breakfast Buddies has also given Duffy a chance to see a different side of the P&HCC athletes.

“I see the student athletes when they compete and are getting ready for practice… and there are some who really, really surprised me with how they’ve interacted with the kids and how they’ve bought into it,” she said. “I’ve seen them dancing, I’ve seen them playing with hand puppets. It’s just a side that I wasn’t expecting to see, and I don’t think they were expecting it either. It’s been awesome and fulfilling to see them buy into what we’re trying to do with it.”

Rittenhouse said he’s encouraged other Patriots baseball players to join in the mornings, telling them simply, “It’ll make your day so much better.”

“I feel like it leaves an impact on the kids,” Maxwell said. “They look forward to seeing us every week. Even if it’s something negative going on in their life they at least know on Wednesday morning they have one thing going and that’s seeing us.”

Duffy will hand off the reins to Breakfast Buddies this week to P&HCC baseball coach Brandon Nania. But she likely won’t be able to stay away from the early mornings at school. Her son, Eli, is a student at Stanleytown, and he has become a fan of not only the P&HCC students, but also the chance to get up early and hang out with them before classes begin.

“Normally, we roll in right around 8:05 when school’s about to start, but now he is addicted to it,” Duffy said of Eli. “He gets sad. Yesterday we didn’t come at all… and he was upset. He likes coming in early, he likes seeing all the guys. He knows Coach Nania very well, he knows the baseball team, he knows the men’s basketball team, and he gets to see the softball team, so the familiarity with them I think is deeper, but he really, really enjoys it. Now I’m supposed to stop doing Breakfast Buddies in the morning, I’m going to let Brandon take my place, but I think I’m still coming. I think I’m stuck.”

Like Eli, Largen has seen more of her students also getting more comfortable with P&HCC athletes.

“To be able to offer them the opportunity to communicate and talk with kids who aren’t necessarily the same demographic as what their household is and give them motivation, it’s been really fun to see and it’s been fun to watch the kids get more comfortable with outsiders and exercising caution,” Largen said. “Because they’re all exercising caution. It’s funny, they look at them funny, they won’t speak to them at first, they’re all very standoffish, which is good. That’s kind of what we want. You don’t want them just talking to any old stranger that walks in off the street. But then they understand the trust because the teacher gives them that assurance this is somebody you can trust because of the setting that you’re in. They get more comfortable and they start reaching out and they start building that relationship. It’s kind of fun because it’s just like planting that seed and you watch it grow.”

Breakfast Buddies at Stanleytown Elementary will return this week and run for two more weeks before P&HCC students begin preparing for exams.

The athletes know their connection with the students likely won’t end with this school year. And they’re also finding a love that could turn into a lifelong career.

“Whatever city I’m in after here, I definitely want to work in elementary schools,” Lambert said.

“Considering we always get hugs and smiles when they come in, I think it’s really impacted them in a good way,” said P&HCC cross country runner and soccer player Alheli Ramos-Garcia. “I think they have definitely encouraged me to come hang out with kids more.”