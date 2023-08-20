P&HCC has been awarded grant funding for credential-based training and work readiness development to assist students with securing self-sufficient employment.

A total of $158,375 will be made available to P&HCC through the Road to Success in Virginia Program (RSVP) and will be used to serve a growing number of students in the college’s adult workforce preparatory programming, a release stated.

To be eligible for grant support, a student must meet 200% of the poverty level and have a child 19 or younger. Completion of both Adult Basic Education and the National Career Readiness Certificate are also required, the release stated.

“One of the things I love about this grant is that it gives us the opportunity to really embrace our relationship with our partners. Robbie Knight with West Piedmont Workforce Investment Board provides experiential learning and career opportunities for our students and Martha Bowman with VA Career Works provides additional supportive services and refers students interested in skilled trades, phlebotomy, Nurse Aide, and Certified Clinical Medical Assistant (CCMA) programs,” said P&HCC Director of Workforce Development in the release. “The collaboration with community partners is essential to enhancing students’ success.”

Program participants attend an annual orientation to gain a clear understanding of what to expect from courses and the supports available to them as they complete their courses of study. Workforce team members recently celebrated the success of a CCMA student who successfully completed the course but did not successfully achieve the credential. Following additional advising sessions and an additional class, the student was able to earn the credential and secured a position making $19 dollars an hour — one of the highest salaries for CCMA program completers, the release stated.

“Our program students have access to supportive services that make a difference. Gas cards, grocery support, and car repair are just some of the ways we are able to assist them as they study,” Morrison said in the release. “It is astounding the level of support we are able to provide our students. Whatever the challenge is, we are prepared to take a look at the need on a case by case basis and provide assistance to address the barriers students experience so that we can make sure students who get in to a program, stay in.”