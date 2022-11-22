P&HCC board honors Vogler

The November Patrick and Henry Community College (P&HCC) board meeting began with a moment of silence for recently passed board member Bob Vogler.

The room was silent in reflection and remembrance of Vogler, who died last month.

P&HCC Board Chair Robert Haley said Vogler will be remembered for “the hard work he did for this whole community.”

“He fought a brave and courageous battle with health issues, but never wavered in his dedication to our institution,” P&HCC Board Member Gary Collins said.

Around two decades ago, P&HCC created the Betty Jane Simpson Nursing scholarship that the board contributes to annually in honor of the passing of a sitting board member who spent her career in medicine. At the Monday afternoon meeting, Collins introduced a motion to create a similar scholarship in honor of Vogler.

The Robert Vogler Teacher Education Scholarship was unanimously approved by the board to provide funds for students that intend to become K-12 educators. The board also approved a motion to use the annual contributions that previously went to the Betty Jane Simpson Nursing scholarship to go toward this new scholarship.

This is because G3 funding has covered nursing career pathways for the last three years with full tuition, textbooks and fees. From now on, the yearly contribution from the board will go toward the Robert Vogler Teacher Education scholarship since it is a pathway not covered by G3.

In other matters:

The P&HCC Board has two new members: Tim Stone from Basset and Ouss Sahhar from Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

P&HCC President Greg Hodges gave his report saying that fall semester enrollment numbers are strong, SEED cohort increased by 26% from last year at 261 students, P&HCC won the Rural Community College Alliance (RCCA) Innovation and Access Award, P&HCC was selected to be a part of the Maker USA Learning Network and G3 enrollment remains strong.

Hodges announced a new initiative called the Patrick and Henry Presidential Scholars Fellowship that will be awarded based on a competitive application process for students who wish to apply. It will be a one-credit course for students with a minimum grade point average of 3.0. Hodges will be the instructor and the student will experience leadership opportunities and scheduled trips to Richmond and D.C. for exposure to experiences they haven’t had. The scholarship is funded by Hodges and his wife, Renee’ Hodges.

P&HCC Vice President of Financial and Administrative Services Jack Hanbury gave an update on local funds. P&HCC locality, auxiliary and parking funds remain in the black leaving only the student activity funds in the red by $25,125.19. Investments are down only .9% this fiscal year, which Hanbury said he is “overall very pleased with” considering the state of things.

P&HCC vice president of Academic and Student Success Services Dr. Chris Wikstrom spoke about academic and student affairs saying that student enrollment is seeing increases in both dual enrollment and SEED enrollment. Spring registration began two weeks ago and is trending very well, Wikstrom added.

P&HCC Vice President of Workforce, Economic and Community Development Rhonda Hodges gave her report saying that for this fiscal year as of Nov. 14, the Fast Forward program has 160 students enrolled, which is an increase from last year’s number of 107. For community development, another session of Grown MHC just finished the pitch competition and winners will be announced soon, she added.

P&HCC Foundation Executive Director Tiffani Underwood spoke gave an update on institutional advancement saying that the foundation received $40,000 from the Tobacco Commission in October to support CTE credentialing, $18,000 to support precision machining and engineering, $8,000 from ValleyStar Credit Union to support the Racing College of Virginia Motorsports program and scholarship dollars, $4,600 from the Micron Opportunity Fund to support STEM programming and $8,500 from Anthem Foundation to support standing single-stop services.

P&HCC Athletic Director Brian Henderson gave an update on athletics saying that fall sports have just finished including: baseball, softball, men’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer, cross country and volleyball. He has received 86 recruiting questionnaires since Sept. 1, 16 sophomores are graduating from the softball team but 11 are already signed up in their place, baseball has 47 student athletes this fall, wrestling may outgrow the wrestling room soon and the school is tapped out at 210 athletes only because of limited housing opportunities.

Hanbury said that the title IX policy has been updated with changes made for clarification purposes. The changes will be approved by the board and the legislative committee at the next meeting on Jan. 23, 2023.