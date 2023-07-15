The Patrick & Henry Community College Board has elected Jewell Drewery as its vice chairperson.

At a regular meeting on Tuesday, the Martinsville City Council reappointed Drewery to represent Martinsville on the P&HCC Board and on Wednesday P&HCC issued a release stating the Drewery had been elected to the position.

Drewery has served on the P&HCC Board since Jan. 2022 and is the chairperson of the Legislative and a member of the Executive committee of the Board. She joins board Chair Robert Haley in board leadership and will assume the role of board chair in July 2024, the release stated.

Drewery serves as an usher at Fayette Street Christian Church, is a 1995 graduate of Martinsville High School and attended Hampton University. She is an agent with Rives S. Brown Realtors in Martinsville.