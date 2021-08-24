P&HCC gets federal grant; students presented $$$$ from Maude, Dominion

The U.S. Department of Education awarded a total of $1,755,381 to Patrick & Henry Community College and four other higher education institutions in the Ninth Congressional District of Virginia.
P&HCC received $277,375 in a grant under the DoEd Talent Search program, which provides financial, academic and career counseling to individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds, a release from U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Salem) said.
Grants also were awarded to Dabney S. Lancaster Community College, Wytheville Community College, Mountain Empire Community College and Virginia Tech.
“I am pleased to see that services provided through the Talent Search program will offer resources to equip disadvantaged youth in the Allegheny Highlands, Southside and Southwest regions of Virginia to pursue their postsecondary education. This program will provide financial, academic and career counseling,” Griffith said in the release.
Henry County students get $$$$
The Board of Trustees of the J.T.-Minnie Maude Charitable Trust in Danville announced that $1,142,550 has been awarded in scholarships to 409 students for the 2021-2022 academic school year, including dozens from Henry County, along with surrounding counties in Virginia and North Carolina.
Individual scholarship amounts have ranged from $500 to $7,500, and recipients were selected based on academic success and promise, financial need and other selection criteria, the foundation said in a release. Scholarships are generally renewable, provided the student continues to meet all scholarship criteria.
The number of award recipients listed directly correlates to the number of applications received from each county. Interested students and parents are encouraged to visit www.jtmm.org.
Recipients from Henry County are: Savannah McKenzie Adams, Thomas Matthew Adkins, Melissa Lauren Anderson, Cameron Layne Blankenship, Tyler James Bray, Renee Williams Brown, Allison Joyce Burnette, Hunter William Cassady, Sydney Paige Compton, Caroline Grace Cook, Sydney Cruise, Liliana Grace Dailey, Trevor James Eggleston, Jessica Nichol Fackler, John Nicholas Foley, James Walker Franklin, Wil Brayden Gardner, Jacob Aaron Glass, Cara Elyse Helbert, Rachel Elaine Hodge, Christian Achilles Hull, Allyson Marie Hundley, Tanner Evan Joyce, Hailey Nicole Kancherla, Taylor Linn Keith, Casey Lynne Kirks, Abigail Elizabeth Laine, Allison Gray Laine, James Kinhun Li, Olivia Leigh Manns, Madison Faith Martin, Kyla Maynard, Emily Grace McGuire, Camile Paige Meadows, Hannah Grace Mitchell, Micah Nehemiah Montgomery, Seth Wayne Moore, Dawn E Moser, Holley Moser, Westley Reid Powell Mullen, Heather Breanne Naff, Lyndsey Paige Newman, Samantha Marie Overton, Dekavis Darnell Preston, Felicia Craig Preston, Katherine Grace Priddy, Emma Kathryn Prillaman, Joshua William Prillaman, Madison Renee Ross, Hudson James Rowe, Emily Michelle Russell, Megan Grace Scott, Tristan Daniel Shelton, Amanda Grace Shemro, Celia Grace Shively, Emily Madison Sigmon, Brandon Tyreese Stokes, Cameron Jarred Stokes, Elizabeth Cheyenne Stone, Chelsea Lynn Stowe, Cynthia Annette Tarpley, Brooke McKenzie Tilley, James Finley Underwood, Kendall Faith Varner, Allison Marie Wagoner, Gabriella Burks Wall, Matthew Devin Wells, Kennedy Elizabeth Wilkins, Zachary Jarrett Wilkins, Blake Austin Wilson, Lucas Galloway Wilson, Dianna Gretchen Winn and Austin Ray Witcher.
Ridgeway student gets scholarship
Kendall Motley, a resident of Ridgeway, is one of the first class of Dominion Energy Educational Equity Scholars. She has received a $10,000 scholarship to help pay for her educational expenses as she attends Duke University this fall
Smith Award is presented
The Virginia Foundation for Community College Education presented Elizabeth “Bess” Littlefield with the Kathleen H. Smith Distinguished Service Award for her exceptional leadership. The award is named for a longtime official at what is now known as Patrick & Henry Community College.
Littlefield is vice president of Institutional Advancement at Reynolds Community College, where she has worked for more than 25 years. Reynolds was the first community college in Virginia to launch a major gifts campaign, which raised unprecedented funds a decade ago, a release said.
The award is named for a pioneer in the world of institutional advancement. Smith’s 37-year career included serving as vice president of Institutional Advancement and executive director of the Patrick Henry Community College Foundation. She helped to create the largest and most successful foundation that included planned giving.
Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 245.