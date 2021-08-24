P&HCC gets federal grant; students presented $$$$ from Maude, Dominion

The U.S. Department of Education awarded a total of $1,755,381 to Patrick & Henry Community College and four other higher education institutions in the Ninth Congressional District of Virginia.

P&HCC received $277,375 in a grant under the DoEd Talent Search program, which provides financial, academic and career counseling to individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds, a release from U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Salem) said.

Grants also were awarded to Dabney S. Lancaster Community College, Wytheville Community College, Mountain Empire Community College and Virginia Tech.

“I am pleased to see that services provided through the Talent Search program will offer resources to equip disadvantaged youth in the Allegheny Highlands, Southside and Southwest regions of Virginia to pursue their postsecondary education. This program will provide financial, academic and career counseling,” Griffith said in the release.

Henry County students get $$$$

The Board of Trustees of the J.T.-Minnie Maude Charitable Trust in Danville announced that $1,142,550 has been awarded in scholarships to 409 students for the 2021-2022 academic school year, including dozens from Henry County, along with surrounding counties in Virginia and North Carolina.