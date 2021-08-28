P&HCC hosts celebration
Greg Hodges this week kicked off his first school year as Patrick & Henry Community College’s new president as students attended their first classes.
And to celebrate his first semester, the college on Thursday announced a community kickoff event to be staged on Tuesday.
Anyone in the community can come to campus to meet Hodges between noon and 2 p.m. in the Dalton Quad, which is located between the LRC building and West Hall, the school said in a release.
There will be food trucks, music and games, and Hodges will give an address at noon and will be available throughout the event to meet attendees.
Hodges, a longtime school official, was promoted this summer after an exhaustive search and interview process.
Vaccination clinic on campus
P&HCC also will host a public vaccination clinic for anyone ages 18 and older, with shots distributed on a first-come, first-served basis between noon and 2 p.m. Tuesday, too.
Anyone who might want a vaccination must have a photo ID and an insurance card (if that's applicable).
Those participating will get a first shot of the Moderna vaccine and an appointment for a second shot.
The clinic will be at the Dalton Quad but, in the event of inclement weather, move into the Stone Hall gym.
Masks required on campuses
The chancellor of Virginia’s Community College System announced last month that masks must be worn indoors on all campuses. Patrick & Henry Community College is requiring a face covering for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people on its campus, the school announced. VCCS cited the growing number of statewide cases as the basis for this decision.
The only exceptions for the indoor face covering policy will be for employees who are working alone in their offices and student athletes who are competing or actively practicing on the court.
President Greg Hodges: "If you are sick, someone you love is sick, or you are worried about becoming sick, you’re probably not focused on class. As such, doing everything we can to keep our PHamily safe goes hand-in-hand with our core mission.”
Scholarship applications
The J.T.-Minnie Maude Charitable Trust, which last week awarded dozens of scholarships to students across the region, is accepting applications from non-traditional students. The deadline to apply is Oct. 1.
Non-traditional students who reside in Martinsville/Henry County, Danville/Pittsylvania County, Halifax or and Rockingham Counties and Caswell counties in North Carolina can apply at www.jtmm.org. Scholarship guidelines and instructions to apply are listed there.