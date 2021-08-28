P&HCC hosts celebration

The clinic will be at the Dalton Quad but, in the event of inclement weather, move into the Stone Hall gym.

Masks required on campuses

The chancellor of Virginia’s Community College System announced last month that masks must be worn indoors on all campuses. Patrick & Henry Community College is requiring a face covering for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people on its campus, the school announced. VCCS cited the growing number of statewide cases as the basis for this decision.

The only exceptions for the indoor face covering policy will be for employees who are working alone in their offices and student athletes who are competing or actively practicing on the court.

President Greg Hodges: "If you are sick, someone you love is sick, or you are worried about becoming sick, you’re probably not focused on class. As such, doing everything we can to keep our PHamily safe goes hand-in-hand with our core mission.”

Scholarship applications

The J.T.-Minnie Maude Charitable Trust, which last week awarded dozens of scholarships to students across the region, is accepting applications from non-traditional students. The deadline to apply is Oct. 1.

Non-traditional students who reside in Martinsville/Henry County, Danville/Pittsylvania County, Halifax or and Rockingham Counties and Caswell counties in North Carolina can apply at www.jtmm.org. Scholarship guidelines and instructions to apply are listed there.