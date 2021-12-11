P&HCC presents $5,000 check to Henry County schools

P&HCC President Greg Hodges presented a $5,000 check for the Henry County Schools Career Academy to the Henry County School Board at its Thursday night meeting.
P&HCC was one of four institutions in the nation chosen to present the money to a construction craft training program it chooses as the result of winning a pledge drawing during Careers in Construction Month, a press release issued the next day stated.
The pledge drawing was part of the Careers in Construction Month (CICM) campaign, the stated. Nearly 170 organizations made pledges aimed to increase public awareness of career paths in construction and inspire the next generation of craft professionals. As part of CICM, the pledging organizations were entered into a drawing to win one of four $5,000 scholarships.
The program was spearheaded by the National Center for Construction Education & Research and the Build Your Future program.
Career Academy is Henry County Public Schools' CTE center located in Figsboro. The academy prepares high school juniors and seniors for careers in industrial maintenance, cybersecurity, cosmetology, and animal science upon high school graduation. Students from Bassett and Magna Vista High Schools attend the half day program throughout the school year in addition to classes at their base high schools.
P&HCC Vice President of Workforce, Economic, and Community Development Rhonda Hodges stated in the release that the academy is committed to taking career and technical education to the next level with an objective to make education applied, practical and aligned with industry needs.
Also during the meeting, about 100 people were in attendance to see the recognition of athletes within the district. Cross country runners, volleyball players, golfers, football players and coaches from Bassett and Magna Vista were recognized.
In other matters:
- The board received a proposed 2022-2023 school calendar that keeps the Wednesday before Thanksgiving as a full day student-teacher holiday and includes additional teacher work days in the school year. The calendar will be presented to the board for approval at the Jan. 6 meeting.
- The board heard an update from Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning Lisa Millner on the American Rescue Plan. Henry County schools received $18,051,093 and an additional allotment of $12,819 in November. Millner shared with the board an outline of how the money is being spent that included hazard pay, summer school expenses, after-school tutoring, employment of paraprofessionals at each elementary and middle school, HVAC upgrades, the purchase of COVID-19 testing kits and other personal protection equipment.
- Assistant Superintendent of Operations and Administrative Services David Scott told the board the next budget development began with needs requests in September and October and final adjustments will be made in April if needed. Horsepasture District School Board Member Terri Flanagan and At-Large Member Cherie Whitlow were named to the budget committee for the upcoming budget.
- On Strayer's recommendation that Leslie Ramey be appointed to another one-year term as clerk of the board and Monica Hatchett to another one-year term as deputy clerk, the board unanimously approved both appointments.
- The 2022 legislative agenda was approved to include seeking to secure all available funding related to the consolidation of Martinsville and Henry County school systems as a result of Martinsville reverting from a city to a town. Strayer advised the board that the agenda also requested the removal of all funding caps related to reversion and that the district be held harmless for enrollment decline. The board amended the agenda to include changes requested by Reed Creek District School Board Member Teddy Martin acknowledging that money generated from the new 1% sales tax in Henry County be used for new school constructions and not for previous expenditures and also that the reversion process going forward include the Henry County School Board.
- The board approved proposed revisions to school board policies including making Juneteenth officially the 12th holiday of the school year.
- At the request of Ridgeway District School Board Member Francis Zehr, construction of a canopy at Drewry Mason school will be explored.
- Board members individually congratulated outgoing Collinsville District School Board member Merris Stambaugh for his service on the board. Elizabeth Durden will begin her term on the board as Collinsville's representative at the next meeting in January.
Reminder of dates:
- Tuesday: Board of supervisors meeting - 6 p.m (swearing in ceremony)
- Jan. 6: Monthly meeting - 6 p.m.
- Jan. 24-25: VSBA Capital Conference
- Feb. 3: Tentative date for monthly meeting - 9 a.m.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.