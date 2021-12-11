P&HCC presents $5,000 check to Henry County schools

P&HCC President Greg Hodges presented a $5,000 check for the Henry County Schools Career Academy to the Henry County School Board at its Thursday night meeting.

P&HCC was one of four institutions in the nation chosen to present the money to a construction craft training program it chooses as the result of winning a pledge drawing during Careers in Construction Month, a press release issued the next day stated.

The pledge drawing was part of the Careers in Construction Month (CICM) campaign, the stated. Nearly 170 organizations made pledges aimed to increase public awareness of career paths in construction and inspire the next generation of craft professionals. As part of CICM, the pledging organizations were entered into a drawing to win one of four $5,000 scholarships.

The program was spearheaded by the National Center for Construction Education & Research and the Build Your Future program.