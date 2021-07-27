P&HCC schedules Patrick County advising session; HCPS wins state award; reminder about immunizations

P&HCC will continue with registrations on a first-come-first-serve basis in the Walker Fine Arts Building at 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, followed by sessions at 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 17-20.

For more information on the various funding opportunities, call 276-656-0317 or email finaid@patrickhenry.edu. To learn more about fall classes or to register for classes remotely, call 276-656-5482 or email advising@patrickhenry.edu.

HCPS program honored by state

Henry County Public Schools is one of nine school divisions to be honored by the Virginia School Boards Association with an Excellence in Workforce Readiness Awards.

The winners were recognized virtually for exemplary programs focused on preparing the state’s future workforce.

Henry County Public Schools took second place among school systems with between 5,001 and 10,000 students for its “Oh Henry! Internships for the Future.”

Isle of Wight County Public Schools was first in that group.

Reminder about immunizations