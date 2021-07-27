P&HCC schedules Patrick County advising session; HCPS wins state award; reminder about immunizations

Patrick & Henry Community College, which on Thursday continues in-person advising sessions on its campus in Martinsville, has scheduled such an event specifically for its students in Patrick County.
Open Advising Day will be at 4-6 p.m. Aug. 5 at the college’s Patrick County location at 212 Wood Brothers Drive in Stuart.
Students will be able to be advised, registered register for fall classes and even complete financial aid.
Financial aid representatives and members of the Educational Opportunity Center will be available to assist with questions regarding financial aid and the Free Application for Federal Student Aid .
The Patrick County campus this fall will offer classes in General Biology I, Intro to Speech Communication, Electricity I, College Composition I, Technical Writing, Survey of American Literature II, Machine Control Using Relay, United States History I, Intro to Computer Applications/Concepts, Basic Technical Math, Quantitative Reasoning, Quantitative Reasoning Support, Developmental Psychology, College Success Skills, Intro to Welding and Welding Drawing and Interpretation.
The school says that safety measures will be deployed across campus to ensure that in person classes are offered in the safest manner possible.
For more information, please call 276-656-0338.
P&HCC will continue with registrations on a first-come-first-serve basis in the Walker Fine Arts Building at 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, followed by sessions at 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 17-20.
For more information on the various funding opportunities, call 276-656-0317 or email finaid@patrickhenry.edu. To learn more about fall classes or to register for classes remotely, call 276-656-5482 or email advising@patrickhenry.edu.
HCPS program honored by state
Henry County Public Schools is one of nine school divisions to be honored by the Virginia School Boards Association with an Excellence in Workforce Readiness Awards.
The winners were recognized virtually for exemplary programs focused on preparing the state’s future workforce.
Henry County Public Schools took second place among school systems with between 5,001 and 10,000 students for its “Oh Henry! Internships for the Future.”
Isle of Wight County Public Schools was first in that group.
Reminder about immunizations
Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane issued a release to remind parents to make sure that their children’s immunizations are up to date — especially students and young children subject to new requirements that went into effect on July 1.
The 2020 General Assembly passed a bill to amend Virginia’s immunization requirements for attending public and private schools, child care centers, nursery schools, family home day care centers, and developmental centers and aligned dosages by age, from 8 months to high school seniors, in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In addition, the Virginia Department of Health and VDOE have created a Healthy Back-to-School webpage to list resources about immunizations, COVID-19, well-child visits, routine oral care and mental health. There is also a "Back to School Checklist" to help parents track and organize back-to-school tasks.
The new immunization requirements do not include vaccination against COVID-19, although the CDC recommends the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children age 12 and older.