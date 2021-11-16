P&HCC tuition assistance may extend

The Harvest Foundation's SEED Fund ensures education for Martinsville and Henry County students at Patrick & Henry Community College, and now Patrick County students may have the same opportunities.
P&HCC President Dr. Greg Hodges said during Monday's College board meeting that a similar program to the Harvest Foundation's $10.3 million grant to ensure a P&HCC education at no cost to every high school graduate in Martinsville and Henry County is being developed for students in Patrick County.
A new mascot also was unveiled during the meeting.
Assistant Vice President of Student Engagement and Inclusion Brian Henderson opened his blazer to show the mascot emblazoned on a T-shirt.
Instead of the old side profile of a man in a colonial-style hat, the new mascot shows a person with the head tilted forward, "P&H" showing on the top of his hat. Hodges pointed out that the college logo, a compass, would remain unchanged.
Also announced during the College Board meeting is that on Dec. 7 a formal dedication ceremony will be held for P&HCC's Patrick County training center, which will be named Gerald L. Baliles and Richard S. Reynolds, Sr. Learning Center.
Hodges also talked about the renaming process - the addition of the ampersand (&) between "Patrick" and "Henry." The Virginia State Board of Community Colleges had approved that name change in July.
"Renaming is well underway," Hodges said. "We set June 22 as our target date, and we will meet that easily."
At one point, during an almost year-long debate, the college had notified the board by letter that changing the name could cost as much as $1 million.
The name change was part of a broad mandate by the Virginia Community College System to rename any campuses, streets or buildings that might reflect a racist history.
Just over 4 years ago, the Manufacturing and Engineering Technology Complex (MET), a 53,000-square-foot building in the Patriot Centre industrial park off Kings Mountain Road, opened. Vocational programs such as electronics, mechatronics (a combination of mechanical engineering and electronics), computer-assisted design, instrumentation, industrial maintenance and motor control are taught there.
Hodges said the "MET 2", a second similar building next door was "progressing nicely."
"It will go live in late May or early June," said Hodges. "It will double our capacity. Right now 40% of the second building is renovated, and we are working on the other 60%."
In other matters the board:
- Heard VP of Financial and Administrative Services Jack Hanbury describe the overall health of four local funds as "in the black" and not having "incurred any significant expense." Auxiliary fund revenues are on target, he said, and investments continue to perform well.
- Approved a 5% increase in local funds requests for fiscal year 2023.
- Heard Interim VP of Academic and Student Success Services Terry Young report that fall enrollment numbers were down 6.75%, but workforce enrollment continues to grow.
- Heard P&HCC Foundation Executive Director Tiffani Underwood encourage all board members to consider making a donation to the foundation during the holidays. She also noted $210,000 had been received from the Virginia Tobacco Commission, and the Patriot Players are planning production for next year in conjunction with the college's 60th anniversary.
- Henderson said, in reference to sports, "This year has been very big on the marketing front. Big-time schools are now coming to us."
Board Chair Janet Copenhaver appointed DelShana LeGrant, Monica Hatchett, Robert Vogler and Barry Helmstutler to an ad hoc nominating committee to present recommendations at the March meeting for new officers and new committee chairs and members as needed to replace those rotating off.
The next meeting of the board will be Jan. 24.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.