P&HCC tuition assistance may extend

The Harvest Foundation's SEED Fund ensures education for Martinsville and Henry County students at Patrick & Henry Community College, and now Patrick County students may have the same opportunities.

P&HCC President Dr. Greg Hodges said during Monday's College board meeting that a similar program to the Harvest Foundation's $10.3 million grant to ensure a P&HCC education at no cost to every high school graduate in Martinsville and Henry County is being developed for students in Patrick County.

A new mascot also was unveiled during the meeting.

Assistant Vice President of Student Engagement and Inclusion Brian Henderson opened his blazer to show the mascot emblazoned on a T-shirt.

Instead of the old side profile of a man in a colonial-style hat, the new mascot shows a person with the head tilted forward, "P&H" showing on the top of his hat. Hodges pointed out that the college logo, a compass, would remain unchanged.

Also announced during the College Board meeting is that on Dec. 7 a formal dedication ceremony will be held for P&HCC's Patrick County training center, which will be named Gerald L. Baliles and Richard S. Reynolds, Sr. Learning Center.