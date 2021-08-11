P&HCC wins certification honor; 3 area students win scholarships; Ruritan club honors 2

P&HCC wins certification honor
The National Coalition of Certification Centers has named Patrick & Henry Community College the July 2021 School on the Rise, recognizing schools across the nation that have led in innovation, growth and student success.
“Patrick & Henry Community College has been a driving force for NC3 in Advanced Manufacturing,” NC3 Festo Program Manager Lisa Marshall said in a release announcing the award. “Their commitment to creating a skilled workforce for the Martinsvill community and the region has grown to include many institutions in Virginia and has made them a notable resource for schools across the country.”
Through the NC3 network of certification centers, P&HCC offers credentials that have been vetted by business and industry leaders and that certifies to students that their education meets national skills standards.
P&HCC’s students since August 2018 have earned more than 1,000 NC3 credentials in fields such as mechatronics, Industry 4.0 and information technology.
“We are thrilled that NC3 selected P&HCC as their July 2021 School on the Rise,” P&HCC Vice President of Workforce Community and Economic Development Rhonda Hodges said in the release. “This recognition really underscores the value that this program has for our students and our community. These credentials truly help our students find great jobs and, in turn, these students help businesses run at the capacity and with the quality they desire.”
3 area students win scholarships
BhatLyfe awarded scholarships to three recipients this year. Each recipient has received a $500 scholarship, BhatLyfe clothing, pieces on all BhatLyfe social media and a trophy or plaque. Members of the group also have committed to help the recipients in matters such as resume-writing, creating a LinkedIn account, career path consultation and more.
The recipients are:
Tania Draper, daughter of Shalonda and Wayne Draper of Martinsville and a 2021 graduate of Magna Vista High School. She will attend
- Virginia Commonwealth University.
- Allyson Hundley, daughter of Virgini
- a and Robert Hundley of Martinsville and granddaughter of Robert Hundley of Figsboro and the late Mary Hundley and Terry Wade of Fieldale and the late Jane Wade. A recent graduate of Bassett High School, she will attend High Point University.
- Kyla Maynard, daughter of Sherica Law and Jerel Law and Derek Maynard, all of Martinsville, and granddaughter of Joe Niblett of Chester and the late Tammy Tarpley and Dawn Maynard. A recent graduate of Martinsville High School, she will attend Old Dominion University.
Meanwhile, the group’s first award recipients, Victoria Pritchett at Virginia Tech and Michael Penn Jr. at Radford University, have successfully completed their first years at college.
Horsepasture Ruritans honor 2 recipientsThe Horsepasture Ruritan Club introduced its scholarship winners for the 2021-22 college year to club members at the club’s annual summer cookout. The Bradshaw Family Scholarship winner is Will Gardner, and the Dalton-Wells Scholarship recipient is Kelcie Lemons.
The Bulletin publishes announcements of student successes and civic organizations’ activities free of charge; send to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com.