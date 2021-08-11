P&HCC wins certification honor; 3 area students win scholarships; Ruritan club honors 2

P&HCC wins certification honor

The National Coalition of Certification Centers has named Patrick & Henry Community College the July 2021 School on the Rise, recognizing schools across the nation that have led in innovation, growth and student success.

“Patrick & Henry Community College has been a driving force for NC3 in Advanced Manufacturing,” NC3 Festo Program Manager Lisa Marshall said in a release announcing the award. “Their commitment to creating a skilled workforce for the Martinsvill community and the region has grown to include many institutions in Virginia and has made them a notable resource for schools across the country.”

Through the NC3 network of certification centers, P&HCC offers credentials that have been vetted by business and industry leaders and that certifies to students that their education meets national skills standards.

P&HCC’s students since August 2018 have earned more than 1,000 NC3 credentials in fields such as mechatronics, Industry 4.0 and information technology.