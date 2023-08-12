The Patrick County School Board on Thursday approved all division schools’ improvement plans for the 2023-24 school year.

“We are schoolwide Title 1 in all of our elementary schools and they are required in the Every School Succeeds Act to submit a plan which we use as our school improvement plans,” Superintendent of Schools Jason Wood said.

Title 1 is a federal education program that’s designed to bring more resources and funding for local schools that serve children who come from low-income households.

Even though Patrick County High School is not a Title 1 schools, it is still required to submit a plan along with the other schools in the division.

“We require them to complete the same so we can better plan on what our students’ performance and areas of growth,” Wood added.

The PCHS plan, along with listing enrollment and other statistics on students and staff, reports Virginia Standards of Learning scores above state average in Math, an English SOL passing rate of 83.84% which is up 81.96% from the 2021-22 school year and a passing rate of 82.75% for SOL scores in science.

The high school’s plan also reports that CTE programming continues to increase along with the amount of work certified students each year.

Areas of concern include the pass rate of special education students, the history pass rate of 74%, chronic absenteeism and writing scores even with the increase in pass rate in the previous school year.

Blue Ridge Elementary School’s plan lists areas of strength as its high academic scores in SOL testing for English, Math, History and Science and areas of concern in the decreased pass rates in PALS (Phonological Awareness Literacy Screening) testing for the 2022-23 school year.

Hardin Reynolds Memorial School’s area of strength is the steady increase of proficiency percentage in reading each year over a five year period. Its area of concern is with science testing scores which was the only subject that HRMS set goals were not met by students.

Meadows of Dan Elementary School’s areas of strength include attendance rates, all core subjects making accreditation in grades three to seven, math and history pass rates exceeding expectations and an increase in English pass rates.

The school’s areas of concern include science instruction, emphasizing the importance of testing sessions without irregularities and phonological awareness based on PALS assessment.

Patrick Springs Primary School’s plan lists its area of strength as an increase in reading and math SOL scores over the past three school years. Areas of concern are with the number of students identified in PALS testing and with students’ comprehension of fictional texts and use of word analysis strategies.

Stuart Elementary School’s (SES) areas of strength include all subjects in grades three to seven being accredited, math and English pass rates exceeding goals set by SES and a 90% pass rate for science when science score were noted for concern in the previous year.

SES area of concern is with special education students’ scores.

Woolwine Elementary School’s (WES) areas of strength were in attendance and math, history and science SOL score growth. Areas of concern are around the special education scores and literacy scores that are not back to pre-COVID levels yet while also addressing the concerns that come from PALS testing in each grade.