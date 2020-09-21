Patrick County Public Schools reports unspecified number of COVID-19 'exposures' at Stuart Elementary, and Axton Elementary has 1 case

Since then, Hatchett said, "the employees involved in the outbreak at LP have all returned to work, and there have not been additional cases related to the outbreak."

Extra cleaning and sanitizing protocols are in place at all county schools in accordance with health department recommendations, she said.

"Employees are practicing social distancing and wearing masks, as well as practicing proper handwashing and other health safety precautions," Hatchett said.

Henry County students have not returned to the classroom after starting the school year remotely on Aug. 10. Like neighboring school districts, officials originally planned for a hybrid schedule, with most students attending school in-person two days a week and learning remotely for the other three days. However, concerns about rising local infection rates over the summer prompted them to reverse course.

Henry County School Board members may reconsider the hybrid plan at a special called meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at the county administration building. The main item of business is a "return to school update" from Superintendent Sandy Strayer, according to the online agenda.