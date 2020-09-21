Patrick County Public Schools reports unspecified number of COVID-19 'exposures' at Stuart Elementary, and Axton Elementary has 1 case

Less than a week after Patrick County Public Schools reopened classrooms to students for in-person learning, the district has reported an unspecified number of COVID-19 exposures at Stuart Elementary School.
Meanwhile, Henry County Public Schools confirmed one new case at Axton Elementary School, as students continue remote learning for the seventh week and counting.
Henry County school officials have not set a date for resuming face-to-face instruction, but that could change soon — the school board has called a special meeting Thursday evening to consider reopening options.
Patrick County school officials learned of potential cases at Stuart Elementary School this past weekend and notified families. However, the school building remains open, with the exception of one grade, according to schools Superintendent Dean Gilbert.
"We did have some exposures at SES that we found out about on Saturday," he said.
Seventh-grade class goes virtual
Gilbert said he could not give further details about the individuals involved "for confidentiality reasons," but added, "Those students and staff that were affected have been quarantined. We did move the seventh-grade class back to virtual instruction for the next couple of weeks, but the rest of the school is in session."
After starting the school year virtually for all students, Patrick County Public Schools reopened classrooms on a hybrid schedule for the first time on Sept. 14. Parents were offered the choice of continuing 100% remote schooling or a mix of in-person and remote.
Roughly two-thirds of students have opted for the hybrid plan. They have been divided into two groups (A and B), attending school two days a week for in-person learning, with three days of remote instruction.
New case in Henry County
In Henry County Public Schools, there has been one recent case of COVID-19 at Axton Elementary School, but no further details are known.
"There has been a case reported at Axton," Monica Hatchett, the division's communications director, said Monday afternoon.
"Any time we have an identified case, additional deep cleaning and sanitizing are done in the affected areas. Additionally, staff members are notified of a positive case and reminded of the safety protocols they should be following to help prevent the spread of the virus," Hatchett saiad.
This is the first case of COVID-19 that Henry County school officials have reported in more than a month. Previously, four staff members at Laurel Park Middle School tested positive in mid-August.
Since then, Hatchett said, "the employees involved in the outbreak at LP have all returned to work, and there have not been additional cases related to the outbreak."
Extra cleaning and sanitizing protocols are in place at all county schools in accordance with health department recommendations, she said.
"Employees are practicing social distancing and wearing masks, as well as practicing proper handwashing and other health safety precautions," Hatchett said.
Henry County students have not returned to the classroom after starting the school year remotely on Aug. 10. Like neighboring school districts, officials originally planned for a hybrid schedule, with most students attending school in-person two days a week and learning remotely for the other three days. However, concerns about rising local infection rates over the summer prompted them to reverse course.
Henry County School Board members may reconsider the hybrid plan at a special called meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at the county administration building. The main item of business is a "return to school update" from Superintendent Sandy Strayer, according to the online agenda.
"Mrs. Strayer and our board members are closely monitoring COVID cases in our area and are pleased to see a trend of steady decline in cases in our community," Hatchett said. "This is encouraging news, and an update for the board on our preparedness to return to in-person instruction given the current community numbers is in order because we are seeing that steady decline.
"Should the board determine that the information given is appropriate motivation to set a date for a return to in-person learning, they will be able to officially do that at the meeting."
The following week, the Henry County School Board will hold its regular monthly meeting as scheduled on the first Thursday of the month.
Kim Barto Meeks is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at 276-638-8801.
