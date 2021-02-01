Patrick County Public Schools schedules virtual day for Tuesday

Patrick County Public Schools will have a virtual learning day on Tuesday because of treacherous road conditions.

Superintendent Dean Gilbert announced in an email that 12-month employees will report at 9 a.m., when the instructional day would begin.

Meal pick-up will be available at noon.

He encouraged families to be alert for other potential announcements.

The Virginia Department of Transportation's Salem office, which covers Patrick County, sent out an alert earlier Monday to warn drivers to watch out for icy spots on roadways throughout western Virginia as low overnight temperatures have caused re-freezing of any moisture on roadways.

Travelers are reminded that they can get real-time information on road conditions and traffic incidents on Virginia roads by using VDOT’s 511 free mobile app or www.511Virginia.org