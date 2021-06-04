Patrick County Public Schools to offer in-person and virtual options for 2021-22

Patrick County Public Schools' officials are looking forward to the return of a regular school year, starting Aug. 10.

But they have a backup plan for families not ready for that, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The schools “will open Aug. 10 for our students five days a week for in-person instruction, like normal, with regards to any mitigation strategy we have to do that’s in place at the time, either by executive order or the Virginia Department of Health,” Patrick County Public Schools Superintendent Dean Gilbert said.

That return-to-school plan was posted Tuesday on the division’s website, and parents were notified through the schools’ communications system.

Families who do not want their students to return to school may apply for the Stride K12 virtual schooling program, Gilbert said.

Stride K12 is a company that provides online instruction across the nation with state-certified teachers. Patrick County students who will be taught virtually next year will enroll with Patrick County Schools but be taught by Stride K12 teachers, Gilbert said.

PCPS will pay the difference in price in the K12 tuition through COVID-19 relief money, he said.

