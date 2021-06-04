Patrick County Public Schools to offer in-person and virtual options for 2021-22

Patrick County Public Schools' officials are looking forward to the return of a regular school year, starting Aug. 10.
But they have a backup plan for families not ready for that, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The schools “will open Aug. 10 for our students five days a week for in-person instruction, like normal, with regards to any mitigation strategy we have to do that’s in place at the time, either by executive order or the Virginia Department of Health,” Patrick County Public Schools Superintendent Dean Gilbert said.
That return-to-school plan was posted Tuesday on the division’s website, and parents were notified through the schools’ communications system.
Families who do not want their students to return to school may apply for the Stride K12 virtual schooling program, Gilbert said.
Stride K12 is a company that provides online instruction across the nation with state-certified teachers. Patrick County students who will be taught virtually next year will enroll with Patrick County Schools but be taught by Stride K12 teachers, Gilbert said.
PCPS will pay the difference in price in the K12 tuition through COVID-19 relief money, he said.
Stride K12 only will be available for those students who qualify, he said, which means “things like having access to the internet, agreeing to join instruction every day and make progress academically. … If they don’t do it, we don’t allow them to stay” virtual.
“Some of that is based on experiences this year” of some virtual students not participating properly, he said. “We need them back in school. They need to be in person, so they can learn better, have social interactions with other students and” take part in clubs and activities, he said.
It won’t be the first time PCPS has worked with Stride K12. The arrangement has been offered in the past, but for kindergarteners and first-graders, with some participation, but only from students outside Patrick County, Gilbert said.
Meanwhile, the coronavirus vaccine was offered once to Patrick County students ages 16 to 18, through the Virginia Department of Health, but no families responded to that offer, he said. “If the health department reaches out to us again,” they’ll try again, he said.
Registration is going on now for school, and many students expected to return have not registered, Gilbert said.
To register, visit https://sites.google.com/patrick.k12.va.us/student-registration/home; it's under the Families tab on the website.
PCPS' website is www.patrick.k12.va.us, and the phone number is 276-694-3163.
