Patrick County School Board may expand in-classroom plan for return to school

A week after Patrick County Public Schools posted its reopening plan on its website, the school board tabled it.
The board then called a special meeting, at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Patrick County High School auditorium, to discuss further the intricacies of allowing students back in the classroom for the 2020-21 school year.
“The board didn’t feel comfortable voting on the plan we were proposing based on the concerns that they’d gotten from people,” Superintendent Dean Gilbert said.
He said members of the public hadn’t expressed concerns directly to him, but he heard that some parents were dissatisfied with the planned "AABB schedule," in which students would attend in-classroom sessions on either Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday, with remote learning occurring the remaining three weekdays.
“I didn’t really have anybody reach out to me,” Gilbert said. “It was just a couple parents wanting us to go five days a week or four days a week – more than what we had planned.”
As a reference, Martinsville City Schools on Friday changed its plans and now will start school Aug. 10 with all virtual learning. Henry County Public Schools is going with a hybrid schedule of in classrooms and at home, with families having the option to go all-distance learning.
Opening the conversation to the public, Tuesday’s meeting in Stuart has only that one item. And even that doesn't guarantee a new plan will be in place when it dismisses.
“I think it’s going to center around trying to look at the possibility of getting school in more than what we had proposed. Now I can’t say for sure,” Gilbert said. “We’ve had people emailing the board, and I’m sure talking to members over the weekend. We’ve asked for input.
“What’s on the agenda is what I proposed last Thursday. Certainly, they can direct me to go in a different direction, but that’s kind of where we’re at. We didn’t go home over the weekend and come up with a totally different plan.”
Despite not having a concrete reopening plan in place, PCPS still is asking that parents and caregivers register their children for classes by Tuesday. Beyond simply signing up to attend school, parents must indicate whether or not their children will attend in classrooms or learn fully online.
The district gave no indication that an extension on the registration deadline would be offered, but there could extend flexibility as circumstances change.
“We’re not going to keep people locked into that initial decision,” Gilbert said. “Some school divisions are saying that, if you choose total virtual, that’s where you’re at, or if you choose in-person or a blended model, that’s where you’re at.
"We’re going to let people move back and forth.”
Classes are scheduled to resume on Aug. 11.
“The thing about it is, all we can do is put out a plan of what we know we can do right now based on the latest guidelines,” Gilbert said. “I heard a report over the weekend that the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] is updating their guidance for schools at the end of the month, so things could change.
“It’s just a hard situation. I don’t know if you could say too much to make people confident when we do open schools for instruction, but we’re going to take every precaution,” Gilbert said. “I mean, there’s no perfect plan. There’s no plan that eliminates all risks. It’s just not going to happen.”
