Patrick Henry Community College's board to launch review of names of school, facilities

Patrick Henry Community College’s board is launching an historic review of all names of buildings and facilities on campus – including the name of the school itself.
This was announced in a release just minutes before the board was to convene via ZOOM for its regularly scheduled meeting.
PHCC said its review was in compliance with the Board of Virginia’s Community Colleges’ recent resolution to do so statewide as a way to identify facilities that may honor individuals with links to offensive history.
The name “Patrick Henry” was raised recently in a My Word in the Martinsville Bulletin, in which PHCC history professor Shawn McAvoy suggested that perhaps it was time to address the name’s links to slavery.
PHCC’s board report will be due to the state board by March 2021.
The state board would decide on changing the name of any institutions.
“The review process will include an historic review, a cultural review, a public feedback component, a philanthropic impact review, and a financial analysis,” PHCC’s College Board Chair Janet Copenhaver wrote in an email to her fellow college board members. “Our top priority is the success of our students and our community. [….] Our goal is to conduct this review with a commitment to mutual respect, integrity, transparency, and professionalism.”
PHCC’s board is forming several committees comprised of board members, employees, students and other experts and researchers, and the process will be led by board Vice-Chair Denny Casey.
Immediate past board chair Berry Helmstutler will lead a financial analysis review, which will assess the potential financial and philanthropic impact that could be incurred should a change be deemed necessary.
The school’s mascots (Patriots) and other facilities also will be considered.
The board also plans to survey alumni, current and prospective students, citizens and business leaders.
“We are aiming to provide the State Board with an accurate assessment of the appropriateness of every name that we have been asked to review,” Copenhaver said in the release. “Ultimately, though, PHCC’s mission and purpose are to serve the local community. Therefore, we will rely heavily on the community’s perspective to inform our responses.”
PHCC will accept feedback about this review at feedback@patrickhenry.edu.
