Patrick Henry Community College's board to try again to come up with a new name

“The state board carries the sole authority to decide the names of Virginia’s community colleges, and they are expecting us to recommend a new name, and if we do not recommend a new name, then they will select one” according to its new policy, Copenhaver said.

“The question is not whether the name should be changed, but the question is, ‘How do we go about selecting a new name, and what should it be?’” Godwin said.

Having the name changed is “a done deal. There’s nothing we can do. I hope the community understands that,” Copenhaver said.

The state board is the only entity that can name or rename a community college, but it gave community colleges the opportunity to suggest their potential new names.

There is no system for public input, but “I’m sure that once we have our first meeting, we’ll come up with a plan to have public input, just like we did with everything we’ve done,” Copenhaver said.

There were suggestions last fall to change the name to Foothills Community College or Regional Valley Community College.