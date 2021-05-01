Patrick Henry Community College's community forums for candidates to be its president start this week

A series of board meetings and community forums this week will advance the process of finding Patrick Henry Community College’s next president.
Angeline Godwin is retiring later this summer, and four finalists were named recently to be considered as her replacement.
The finalists are:
- Alessandro Anzalone, the interim president of Hillsborough (Fla.) Community College’s Brandon Campus.
- Jermaine Ford, the vice president of Workforce and Economic Development at South Louisiana Community College.
- James “Greg” Hodges, PHCC’s dean of Academic Success and College Transfer.
- Tanjula Petty, assistant provost for Student Success and Special Initiatives at Alabama State University.
These four were chosen by a screening committee from the Virginia Community College System, and the public has been invited to ask questions and participate in a series of Zoom forums that begin this week.
“Patrick Henry Community College plays such a vital role in education, workforce development, and economic development throughout the region it serves,” VCCS Chancellor Glenn DuBois said in the release announcing the finalists. “I am confident that this elite group will yield a president ready to lead the college successfully through what I hope is the end of this pandemic, the subsequent economic recovery, and beyond.”
In the forums, each candidate will answer questions submitted by people in the community.
First up is at 9 a.m. Tuesday, when Anzalone will be available via Zoom, and Petty will appear at 9 a.m. Thursday.
They will be followed next week by Hodges, at 9 a.m. on May 11, and Ford, at 9 a.m. on May 13.
The Patrick Henry Community College Board will have special meetings at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, May 10 and May 12 via Zoom as part of considering candidates to be the next president.
These will be open meetings, but the board will not receive public comment. Information for joining these Zoom sessions will be posted at www.patrickhenry.edu.