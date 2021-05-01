Patrick Henry Community College's community forums for candidates to be its president start this week

In the forums, each candidate will answer questions submitted by people in the community.

First up is at 9 a.m. Tuesday, when Anzalone will be available via Zoom, and Petty will appear at 9 a.m. Thursday.

They will be followed next week by Hodges, at 9 a.m. on May 11, and Ford, at 9 a.m. on May 13.

The Patrick Henry Community College Board will have special meetings at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, May 10 and May 12 via Zoom as part of considering candidates to be the next president.

These will be open meetings, but the board will not receive public comment. Information for joining these Zoom sessions will be posted at www.patrickhenry.edu.