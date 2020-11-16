Patrick Henry Community College's plan: Keep the school's name but drop Patriots' logo

But the College Naming Review Committee, chaired by PHCC Board Chair Janet Copenhaver and board member Wayne Moore, determined that the name continues to be appropriate because the school was not named for the man but, rather, for the counties it serves: Henry and Patrick, both of whose names are derived from the man.

Bringing back the hyphen between “Patrick” and “Henry” is retro, because the punctuation was in place six decades ago on the sign of the school’s first building, when it was “Patrick-Henry Branch College,” a 2-year branch of the University of Virginia.

In 1971, the Virginia Community College System presented the opportunity either to keep or change the name when the school decided to join the community college system. Sen. William Stone indicated at that 1971 meeting that the name should be kept because of the contributions of the two counties plus Martinsville.

Building names

A Building Naming Review Committee, chaired by board members Denny Casey and John McCraw, determined there was only one name associated with the school that some might find objectionable.