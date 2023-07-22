The Patrick County Public Schools Superintendent Jason Wood presented grant carryover funds to Patrick County Board of Supervisors.

“I presented a letter to the board of supervisors for carryover funds just like we have to do every year,” Wood said. “We create our budget based on our enrollment and the required local effort from the calc [calculation] tool but our grant funds are separate.”

As of the June 30 end of the fiscal year, PCPS has $1.69 million in carryover grant funds.

Because of a grant for career and technical education programming and a reimbursement from federal grant funds, the county schools’ 2023-24 budget was amended with $274,563.71 to the instruction category of the budget and $300,000 to be added from the 1% sales tax to the capital projects portion of the budget.

These amendments will increase the total budget from $34.83 million to $37.1 million.

The letter is set to be heard in a public hearing with the board of supervisors in August, Wood said.

Also at the July PCPS board meeting, the board approved policy updates that reflect the revisions recommended by the Virginia School Boards Association and a detailed explanation of the changes is available on the PCPS Board Docs website under the July meeting agenda.

A plan to dispose of surplus equipment of 21 iPhones to be sold to FireFly IT Asset Recovery for a total of $6,900 was approved by the board along with the nomination of PCPS Board Chair Walter Scott to be the VSBA delegate and PCPS board vice chair to be the alternate delegate.

The board also approved the monthly personnel report, a pubic contract with Frith Construction for a locker room renovation at Patrick County High School and a religious exemption policy that allows students to be excused from school for reasons related to religious training or belief.