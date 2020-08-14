PHCC-affiliated seniors sweep state competition

Four seniors from Patrick Henry Community College’s Upward Bound and Upward Bound Math & Science programs won the top prizes of the Virginia Association of Education Opportunity Program Personnel scholarship competition, which is an outreach program designed to assist students’ progress to higher education.
Each year the program hosts a scholarship competition where students in programs like Upward Bound and Upward Bound Math & Science from around the state compete for awards.
Winners of this annual, statewide competition receive a prize of $500, and the highest-\ scoring applicant gets double the money.
This year’s Upward Bound winner was Caillie Smith of Martinsville, who recently graduated from Magna Vista High School and PHCC with an associate of general studies. She will be attending the University of Virginia this fall.
The UBMS winner was Amber Mize of Patrick Springs, a recent graduate from Patrick County High School who was accepted into PHCC’s nursing program for fall 2020.
Smith and Mize tied for the highest-scoring applications and were awarded an additional $500.
PHCC UB and UBMS students Reagan Lawson of Claudville and Dorian Green of Axton also swept the two available awards for the Ollie Tolliver Legacy Scholarship, which goes to the highest-scoring applications that did not win in their respective category.
Lawson recently graduated from PCHS and PHCC with an associate in general studies and will attend Ferrum College.
Green is a recent graduate of Magna Vista High School and PHCC with an associate of arts and sciences and will attend Hampden-Sydney.
"I’ve been working with PHCC Upward Bound since 2012, and this the first time I’ve ever seen a college’s TRiO programs win in so many categories for the VAEOPP scholarship,” Upward Bound Assistant Coordinator Lindsey Bryant said in a release announcing the winners.
These programs, funded through the United States Department of Education, are designed to assist students with their progression through the academic pipeline, from middle school to post-baccalaureate degrees.
There are nearly 2,900 funded projects nationwide. Upward Bound and Upward Bound Math & Science serve 135 students at Bassett, Patrick County, Martinsville, and Magna Vista High Schools.
