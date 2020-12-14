PHCC board votes down change to hyphenated name

The public has spoken, and the Patrick Henry Community College board of directors listened: The college’s name should not be changed.

The board of directors, during a special called meeting on Monday voted only 5 yes votes to 8 no’s to recommend a change to its name by adding a hyphen, to create “Patrick-Henry Community College.”

The State Board of Virginia’s Community Colleges will make the final decision in February.

In July the State Board required colleges to review names for appropriateness, in light of any potential racism or other negative histories, and the board is the only entity with authority to change a community college’s name.

In other matters, the board voted to recommend keeping only the compass as its mascot, dropping the image of a patriot man, and discontinuing the outdated names of three laboratories that no longer serve their original purposes.

Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin.

