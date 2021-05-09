PHCC forgives students' debts during pandemic; MVHS student earns scholarship

PHCC forgives students’ debts
Patrick Henry Community College will be paying off debts of students who have delinquent accounts that arose during the COVID-19 pandemic, the school announced last week.
Anyone with a grade-point average of 2.0 or greater who has an outstanding debt to PHCC that came on or after March 13, 2020, will be receiving letters from PHCC soon announcing that the debt has been paid.
PHCC is covering this cost with some of the funds that it received from the federal government meant to cover revenue loss because of COVID-19, the school said in a release. Between the debt forgiveness and additional student stipends, PHCC is paying forward more than $1.4 million.
“Student success is what we do at PHCC. And, when we saw that we could use our stimulus to help our students, it was not a question,” PHCC President Angeline Godwin said in the release. “That’s what we were going to do. By paying down their debts, we break down a barrier. With debt is no longer a deterrent, they can take advantage of the many, many opportunities that are available now to come to PHCC at no cost.”
Virginia state policy mandates that a student arrears in its payments cannot register for more classes, which can impede academic progress.
To see the list of funding opportunities that can fully cover tuition, go to the “Get College Funded” button in the top right corner of www.patrickhenry.edu. Registration for summer and fall semesters is going on now. To schedule an appointment with an advisor, go to www.patrickhenry.edu/register.
MVHS senior earns scholarship
Magna Vista High School senior Kelcie Lemons has been awarded a $4,000 scholarship from the Lee Lester Educational Fund by the trustees of First Baptist Church in Martinsville.
This scholarship was established in memory of Clarence Lee Lester, son of Annie and George Tilden “G.T.” Lester Jr., who died at the age of 22 as a result of an automobile accident. It was stipulated that the recipient be a member or be related to a member of FBC.
Kelcie is the daughter of Sarah and Justin Taylor of Martinsville and the late Chris Lemons and is the great-niece of FBC members Linda and Bobby Moore. She plans to study nursing at Radford University.
