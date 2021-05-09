PHCC forgives students' debts during pandemic; MVHS student earns scholarship

PHCC forgives students’ debts

Patrick Henry Community College will be paying off debts of students who have delinquent accounts that arose during the COVID-19 pandemic, the school announced last week.

Anyone with a grade-point average of 2.0 or greater who has an outstanding debt to PHCC that came on or after March 13, 2020, will be receiving letters from PHCC soon announcing that the debt has been paid.

PHCC is covering this cost with some of the funds that it received from the federal government meant to cover revenue loss because of COVID-19, the school said in a release. Between the debt forgiveness and additional student stipends, PHCC is paying forward more than $1.4 million.

“Student success is what we do at PHCC. And, when we saw that we could use our stimulus to help our students, it was not a question,” PHCC President Angeline Godwin said in the release. “That’s what we were going to do. By paying down their debts, we break down a barrier. With debt is no longer a deterrent, they can take advantage of the many, many opportunities that are available now to come to PHCC at no cost.”

Virginia state policy mandates that a student arrears in its payments cannot register for more classes, which can impede academic progress.