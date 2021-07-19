PHCC has 100 students enrolled in state's G3 program

One hundred students at Patrick Henry County have enrolled in the G3 initiative, a Virginia program that provides assistance in high-demand roles, new PHCC President Greg Hodges told the school’s board at its meeting on Monday.
The G3 Initiative pays for all of a student’s tuition, fees and enrollment, and provides extra money students can use for living expenses.
If a student is eligible for both G3 and SEED funds, G3 pays first, which extends the life of SEED funding, Hodges said.
It is a great time for community colleges students, Hodges said, because “we can get them a credential, we can get just about everything paid for, and in many cases, give them some money in their pocket to pay for living expenses.”
Terry Young, who was on vacation, was to have given the report on G3 enrollment, but Hodges reported in his stead.
Young has been named interim vice president of Academic & Student Success Services, to fill in for a year in the role vacated by Hodges when he was promoted. That keeps the role open for recruitment in the spring, which is the key time for position movement in higher education, Hodges said.
Young had been dean of Academic Success and College Transfer, a role that will be handled by Chris Wikstrom, who also will continue in his role of director of Institutional Research & Effectiveness and Interim Dean of Academic Success and College.
TBIC certification
Vice President of Workforce, Economic and Community Development Rhonda Hodges reported that PHCC has been certified by the Transatlantic Business Council, the first college in Virginia to do so and one of only three in the nation.
By certifying colleges, TBIC aims to promote transatlantic trade and investment and help bridge the gap between North American Economic Development Organizations and European companies looking to enter the U.S. market.
The certification process was rigorous, she said, and included assessments of PHCC’s programs in Industrial Electronics Technology, General Engineering Technologies, Applied Mechatronics, and Precision Machining. It also looked at how PHCC assists with workforce entry and training programs. The Economic Development Corporation helped with the certification process.
The next step is that in the winter a group from PHCC will travel to Germany to meet with colleagues there, she said.
“This is a huge competitive advantage for our region,” she said. “In our region over the last few years we have been very successful in attracting European companies to the area and really diversifying our employer base, especially in manufacturing.” The certification shows European companies that PHCC meets their standards, she said.
Hodges also said the Industry 2.0 program has won two awards, The Community College of Appalachia Workforce Development Award and the Virginia Department of Education Creative Excellence. PHCC also was named July 2021 School on the Rise by the National Coalition of Certification Center’s Leadership Summit.
Closing equity gaps
PHCC was awarded $105,000 to “build upon the incredible work we have done in closing equity gaps,” Hodges said. The college only had asked for $75,000, he said.
The amount is to fund 45 faculty members “to engage in inclusive teaching practices for equitable learning,” he said. However, 66 faculty members have requested participation, so the college is pulling from other resources to fund the program for all.
Coordinator of Dual Enrollment and Off Campus Sites Meghan Eggleston is the lead for the initiative.
PHCC Foundation
More than 220 students applied for PHCC Foundation scholarships, and 162 were awarded, Director of Development/PHCC Foundation Executive Director Tiffani Underwood reported.
She said 154 Tobacco Commission scholarships were awarded, and the foundation received a donation of $4,500 from Neall Family Charitable Foundation for students with demonstrated financial need and grade-point averages of at least 2.0.
The foundation received a donation of $23,150 from an anonymous donor through the Community Foundation Serving Southwest Virginia to purchase portable forklift training equipment.
Also at the meeting, the board:
- Approved its Emergency Operation Plan, which must be reviewed and adopted every four years. The changes were only were minor, updating personnel and addressing the reopening plan, Facilities Director Roberta Wright said.
- Announced board member Bill O’Brien of Franklin County has resigned and will be replaced.
- Heard that the college will resume being open on Fridays starting July 30. During the pandemic, it had been remote on Fridays. Neither the Virginia Department of Health nor the VCCS are giving mandates for how the openings should be handled in light of the pandemic, Greg Hodges said. A Safe Welcome Back Task Force, chaired by Wright, will plan the opening, including monitoring regional COVID cases.
- Heard that fall enrollment is “significantly ahead of where we were, double digits ahead, of where we were last year” and also from 2019, Greg Hodges said.
- Heard from Rhonda Hodges that three new machining programs will be offered in the Fast Forward short-term credentialing program.
- Heard from Greg Hodges that PHCC Athletic Director Brian Henderson had been promoted to assistant vice president of Student Engagement and Inclusion” as a member of the executive leadership team. His additional roles include “student engagement, inclusion and retention efforts;” to continue to chair the Equity Alliance Response Team, a task force which will become standing college committee; and continue to have a major role in the local strategic plan development to align with the VCCS strategic plan.
- Heard that 205 student-athletes are registered, including 58 in men’s soccer.
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com