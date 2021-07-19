PHCC has 100 students enrolled in state's G3 program

One hundred students at Patrick Henry County have enrolled in the G3 initiative, a Virginia program that provides assistance in high-demand roles, new PHCC President Greg Hodges told the school’s board at its meeting on Monday.

The G3 Initiative pays for all of a student’s tuition, fees and enrollment, and provides extra money students can use for living expenses.

If a student is eligible for both G3 and SEED funds, G3 pays first, which extends the life of SEED funding, Hodges said.

It is a great time for community colleges students, Hodges said, because “we can get them a credential, we can get just about everything paid for, and in many cases, give them some money in their pocket to pay for living expenses.”

Terry Young, who was on vacation, was to have given the report on G3 enrollment, but Hodges reported in his stead.

Young has been named interim vice president of Academic & Student Success Services, to fill in for a year in the role vacated by Hodges when he was promoted. That keeps the role open for recruitment in the spring, which is the key time for position movement in higher education, Hodges said.