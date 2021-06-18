PHCC program wins 2 awards; STEM camp for girls delayed

Patrick Henry Community College’s Industry 4.0 Advanced Manufacturing Training program recently won two awards in two consecutive days.

During a recent virtual ceremony PHCC received the Workforce Development Award from Community Colleges of Appalachia, one of three colleges honored this year across the Appalachian region. The CCA 2021 Awards ceremony can be viewed at www.ccofapp.org/videos.

Then during another virtual ceremony the next day, PHCC received a Creating Excellence Award, one of 10 career and technical education programs to earn this award from the Virginia Department of Education and the Virginia Community College System, which honors “exemplary contributions of organizations that improve the quality of career and technical education.”

PHCC began this program in 2018, and its students have earned more than 1,000 certifications, the school said in a release. The college was also the first institution in the nation to offer all three levels of Industry 4.0 training.

PHCC also was named an National Coalition of Certification Centers (NC3) Leadership School and became the first institution in America to be named a NC3/Festo Center of Excellence.