PHCC program wins 2 awards; STEM camp for girls delayed

Patrick Henry Community College’s Industry 4.0 Advanced Manufacturing Training program recently won two awards in two consecutive days.
During a recent virtual ceremony PHCC received the Workforce Development Award from Community Colleges of Appalachia, one of three colleges honored this year across the Appalachian region. The CCA 2021 Awards ceremony can be viewed at www.ccofapp.org/videos.
Then during another virtual ceremony the next day, PHCC received a Creating Excellence Award, one of 10 career and technical education programs to earn this award from the Virginia Department of Education and the Virginia Community College System, which honors “exemplary contributions of organizations that improve the quality of career and technical education.”
PHCC began this program in 2018, and its students have earned more than 1,000 certifications, the school said in a release. The college was also the first institution in the nation to offer all three levels of Industry 4.0 training.
PHCC also was named an National Coalition of Certification Centers (NC3) Leadership School and became the first institution in America to be named a NC3/Festo Center of Excellence.
“We are so proud of what our incredible instructors and our dedicated students have been accomplishing in our CTE programs,” PHCC Vice President of Workforce, Economic and Community Development Rhonda Hodges said in the release. “I call our Industry 4.0 instructors ‘rock stars’ all the time because they truly have been staying on the cutting edge of this innovative and much-needed training. They’re ensuring that the graduates we send to our local industry partners are competitive on a global level with the most up-to-date and in-demand advanced manufacturing skills.”
Learning camp is rescheduled
Patrick Henry Community College’s Verizon Innovative Learning camp for middle school girls will still be returning this summer but will start a little later than originally announced.
The camp, originally scheduled to start this week at PHCC’s Patrick County site, has been rescheduled for July 12-30, the school said in a release.
This camp offers Patrick County’s girls in grades six through eight an immersive experience with science, technology, engineering, and math through a 3-week, hands-on experience in augmented and virtual reality, coding, and 3D design. The girls will even get to meet influential woman leaders in STEM.
Contributions from the Verizon Foundation and the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship make camp free for attendees. Lunch and transportation to and from the campsite will be provided. Students will receive a tablet to use for the duration of the program. Throughout the school year students will participate in monthly sessions.
To register for the camp, call 276-656-5461.