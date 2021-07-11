PHCC’s programs 1st certified in Va.; Bassett student attends conference

“Not only is PHCC the first college in Virginia to have this international recognition, but TBIC also provided us with strong confirmation that our programs are meeting needs for both our students and the local economy,” PHCC Vice President of Economic and Community Development Rhonda Hodges said in the release.

Averett nursing accredited, too

The Averett University School of Nursing recently received accreditation by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education, which is one of the most recognized accrediting agencies in the country, the school said in a release.

Averett’s traditional, on-campus, 4-year bachelor’s in nursing degree program was re-accredited for 10 years – the maximum number of years allowed – and this is the program’s second time to receive accreditation from CCNE.

Averett’s Master of Science in nursing received accreditation for 5 years, the maximum allowed for initial licensure for a new program, and the post-graduate advanced practiced registered nurses certificate program received was accredited for 10.

“It signifies that a program is among the best of the best, a distinction that enables it to attract motivated, top-performing students,” Averett’s School of Nursing’s Interim Dean Teresa Beach said in a release.