PHCC’s programs 1st certified in Va.; Bassett student attends conference

PHCC’s programs 1st certified in Va.
The Transatlantic Business and Investment Council revealed that Patrick Henry Community College has met the requirements to become a TBIC-certified college, making PHCC the first college in Virginia to do so, the school said in a release.
TBIC assessed PHCC’s programs for Industrial Electronics Technology, General Engineering Technologies, Applied Mechatronics and Precision Machining.
“By achieving the TBIC Certificate, PHCC has demonstrated its capacity to provide technical training according to internationally leading standards and contributes greatly to the economic development in the region,” TBIC’s President & CEO Matthias Beier said in the release. “Workforce development has been gaining importance among economic developers as both the technological advances in all major industries as well as negative demographic trends have increased the demand for skilled workers.”
To earn this certification a college must pass an in-depth assessment about the design of and how relevant its training programs are and how well they contribute to the local economic environment.
TBIC singled out PHCC’s programs for supporting regional economic development and offering practical education that prepares students to launch careers in the local labor market, the release said.
“Not only is PHCC the first college in Virginia to have this international recognition, but TBIC also provided us with strong confirmation that our programs are meeting needs for both our students and the local economy,” PHCC Vice President of Economic and Community Development Rhonda Hodges said in the release.
Averett nursing accredited, too
The Averett University School of Nursing recently received accreditation by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education, which is one of the most recognized accrediting agencies in the country, the school said in a release.
Averett’s traditional, on-campus, 4-year bachelor’s in nursing degree program was re-accredited for 10 years – the maximum number of years allowed – and this is the program’s second time to receive accreditation from CCNE.
Averett’s Master of Science in nursing received accreditation for 5 years, the maximum allowed for initial licensure for a new program, and the post-graduate advanced practiced registered nurses certificate program received was accredited for 10.
“It signifies that a program is among the best of the best, a distinction that enables it to attract motivated, top-performing students,” Averett’s School of Nursing’s Interim Dean Teresa Beach said in a release.
Bassett student in national program
Isaac McKissick, 16, a rising junior at Bassett High School, recently attended a National Youth Leadership Forum on National Security in Washington D.C., a trip he had to delay a year.
Isaac was chosen for the program as a freshman in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellation. Those students were offered the opportunity to attend this summer, and he made the trip June 27-July 2.
The program included students from across the country and is described on its web site as “an immersive career exploration and leadership development program” that has served more than 800,000 students. It focuses on a variety of career paths.
Isaac also plays baritone in the marching band.
