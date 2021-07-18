PHCC schedules first advising sessions

In a release to outline the process, PHCC said it was developing a plan to provide as many services and opportunities as possible safe from the pandemic, including in-person classes and on-campus services, such as the food pantry and clothing closet.

“If you learn best in a face-to-face environment where you can interact with your peers and engage with the instructor, we can build a schedule that provides that experience. If you prefer all online classes or a mixture of face-to-face and online classes, we can create that schedule too,” Travis Tisdale, the head of PHCC’s Advising Center, said in the release. “Some classes are already filling up and the sooner a student comes in to meet with an adviser the more likely they are to get their preferred classes and instructors.”