PHCC schedules first advising sessions
Patrick Henry Community College on Thursday will launch a series of in-person advising days to help students register for the fall semester, which begins Aug. 23.
In a release to outline the process, PHCC said it was developing a plan to provide as many services and opportunities as possible safe from the pandemic, including in-person classes and on-campus services, such as the food pantry and clothing closet.
“If you learn best in a face-to-face environment where you can interact with your peers and engage with the instructor, we can build a schedule that provides that experience. If you prefer all online classes or a mixture of face-to-face and online classes, we can create that schedule too,” Travis Tisdale, the head of PHCC’s Advising Center, said in the release. “Some classes are already filling up and the sooner a student comes in to meet with an adviser the more likely they are to get their preferred classes and instructors.”
There will be several in-person events that will be conducted on a first-come-first-serve basis in PHCC’s Walker Fine Arts Building:
- Thursday and July 29, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Aug. 17-20, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Tisdale also said students also can connect with some of the many funding opportunities available.
This includes G3, which stands for “Get Skilled. Get a Job. Get Ahead,” which covers 100% of tuition, fees and books for students pursuing high-demand careers eligible for G3 Funding. The Re-Employing Virginians grant provides a tuition voucher of up to $3,000 for students who face unemployment or under-employment during the pandemic. Another grant can provide stipends for eligible students.
There are dozens of other grants or scholarships , all of which can provide financial assistance and won’t need to be repaid.
For more information on the various funding opportunities, call 276-656-0317 or email finaid@patrickhenry.edu. To learn more about fall classes or to register for classes remotely, call 276-656-5482 or email advising@patrickhenry.edu.
Averett launches program in Norfolk
Averett University in Danville has launched an accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree program in Hampton Roads. The first group of students started in May at the new Averett School of Nursing ABSN Learning Center in Norfolk.
Averett’s program creates a new professional path for students with non-nursing bachelor’s degrees – or with at least 60 non-nursing college credits – to help them become a nurse sooner, the school said in a release.
The program, which combines online curriculum with hands-on application in an interactive learning lab, can be completed in as few as 16 months, including clinical rotations at Bon Secours in Norfolk.
In Virginia, the average base salary of nurses is nearly $38 per hour, based on estimates from Indeed.com.
The program has annual start dates in January, May and August. For more information, visit https://absn.averett.edu/.
Henry County graduate
A student from Henry County graduated this past spring from the University of the South in Sewanee, Tenn. They were:
Alexandra Barksdale Hornsby of Axton, who was awarded a BA in psychology. She is the daughter of Lori A. Hornsby of Axton and Roger P. Hornsby of Martinsville.
The University of the South is an independent liberal arts college owned by 28 dioceses of the Episcopal Church.