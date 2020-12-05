Public tells PHCC board: We like the name as it is

Community input votes no, but Patrick Henry Community College is saying yes, on kicking one of the nation's founding fathers out of its name and mascot.
The hyphen that would create “Patrick-Henry Community College,” recommended by the school’s renaming committee, has been endorsed by PHCC President Angeline Godwin, documents that accompany the Dec. 14 board of directors meeting reveal.
That would have the college's name directly referring to the two counties it serves, rather than implying Patrick Henry, Virginia's first and two-time governor from the 1770s who is remembered for the war cry "Give me liberty or give me death!"
He also, however, is remembered for keeping slaves, and that's the problem.
The committees appointed by the school's board of directors also recommend, and Godwin signed off on:
Dropping as sports mascot the silhouette of a 1770s-style patriot man and keeping only the compass.
Renaming three laboratories that no longer are used for the purposes they were when named.
Those changes were recommended by naming committees during the board’s meeting on Nov. 16 meeting. During a two-week public comment period following, 29 people voiced opinion on the proposed changes, which also covered a review of the mascot and names of other facilities.
The changes will be voted on during the board meeting on Dec. 14, then passed on the State Board of Virginia's Community Colleges for final approval.
Twenty-three of the registered public comments were against any change to the school’s name, two recommended changing it, and two were unclear. The other two responses only addressed building names, supporting keeping them the same.
PHCC would pass on recommendations for any changes to the State Board of Virginia’s Community Colleges. In July the State Board required college to review names for appropriateness, in light of any potential racism or other negative histories, and the board is the only entity with authority to change a community college’s name.
The three laboratories to be renamed will be the Bassett Walker Corp. CADD Lab, Hooker Furniture Technology Lab and Francis T. West Industrial Engineering Lab. There was no recommendation to change to any of the names of the seven buildings on campus.
The hyphen to the name would be to reinforce that the school is named for the two counties it serves, not Patrick Henry the iconic patriot who was known to have been a slave owner despite also having been an advocate for abolition.
In 1971, the Virginia Community College System presented the opportunity either to keep or change the name when the school decided to join the community college system. Sen. William Stone indicated at that meeting that the name should be kept because of the contributions of the two counties plus Martinsville.
Some concern had been brought up during the meeting on Nov. 16 bout having a building named after A.L. Philpott, a Democrat from Bassett who served as a state legislator from 1958 and became speaker of the house in 1980, a role he kept until his death in 1991. He was an early supporter of segregation, but his actions later in life balanced out any early-life actions that might indicate racism, the committee’s report implied.
The College Naming Review Committee is chaired by PHCC Board Chair Janet Copenhaver and board member Wayne Moore.
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com
