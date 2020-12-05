Public tells PHCC board: We like the name as it is

The changes will be voted on during the board meeting on Dec. 14, then passed on the State Board of Virginia's Community Colleges for final approval.

Twenty-three of the registered public comments were against any change to the school’s name, two recommended changing it, and two were unclear. The other two responses only addressed building names, supporting keeping them the same.

PHCC would pass on recommendations for any changes to the State Board of Virginia’s Community Colleges. In July the State Board required college to review names for appropriateness, in light of any potential racism or other negative histories, and the board is the only entity with authority to change a community college’s name.

The three laboratories to be renamed will be the Bassett Walker Corp. CADD Lab, Hooker Furniture Technology Lab and Francis T. West Industrial Engineering Lab. There was no recommendation to change to any of the names of the seven buildings on campus.

The hyphen to the name would be to reinforce that the school is named for the two counties it serves, not Patrick Henry the iconic patriot who was known to have been a slave owner despite also having been an advocate for abolition.