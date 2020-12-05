 Skip to main content
Public tells PHCC board: We like the name as it is
Public tells PHCC board: We like the name as it is

Community input votes no, but Patrick Henry Community College is saying yes, on kicking one of the nation's founding fathers out of its name and mascot.

The hyphen that would create “Patrick-Henry Community College,” recommended by the school’s renaming committee, has been endorsed by PHCC President Angeline Godwin, documents that accompany the Dec. 14 board of directors meeting reveal.

That would have the college's name directly referring to the two counties it serves, rather than implying Patrick Henry, Virginia's first and two-time governor from the 1770s who is remembered for the war cry "Give me liberty or give me death!"

He also, however, is remembered for keeping slaves, and that's the problem.

The committees appointed by the school's board of directors also recommend, and Godwin signed off on:

Dropping as sports mascot the silhouette of a 1770s-style patriot man and keeping only the compass.

Renaming three laboratories that no longer are used for the purposes they were when named.

Those changes were recommended by naming committees during the board’s meeting on Nov. 16 meeting. During a two-week public comment period following, 29 people voiced opinion on the proposed changes, which also covered a review of the mascot and names of other facilities.

The changes will be voted on during the board meeting on Dec. 14, then passed on the State Board of Virginia's Community Colleges for final approval.

Twenty-three of the registered public comments were against any change to the school’s name, two recommended changing it, and two were unclear. The other two responses only addressed building names, supporting keeping them the same.

PHCC would pass on recommendations for any changes to the State Board of Virginia’s Community Colleges. In July the State Board required college to review names for appropriateness, in light of any potential racism or other negative histories, and the board is the only entity with authority to change a community college’s name.

The three laboratories to be renamed will be the Bassett Walker Corp. CADD Lab, Hooker Furniture Technology Lab and Francis T. West Industrial Engineering Lab. There was no recommendation to change to any of the names of the seven buildings on campus.

The hyphen to the name would be to reinforce that the school is named for the two counties it serves, not Patrick Henry the iconic patriot who was known to have been a slave owner despite also having been an advocate for abolition.

In 1971, the Virginia Community College System presented the opportunity either to keep or change the name when the school decided to join the community college system. Sen. William Stone indicated at that meeting that the name should be kept because of the contributions of the two counties plus Martinsville.

Some concern had been brought up during the meeting on Nov. 16 bout having a building named after A.L. Philpott, a Democrat from Bassett who served as a state legislator from 1958 and became speaker of the house in 1980, a role he kept until his death in 1991. He was an early supporter of segregation, but his actions later in life balanced out any early-life actions that might indicate racism, the committee’s report implied.

The College Naming Review Committee is chaired by PHCC Board Chair Janet Copenhaver and board member Wayne Moore.

Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com

What they said

Here are some of public comments about the name change:

  • We should stop judging people who lived two centuries ago by today’s standards and simply acknowledge their legacy from which ALL have benefitted.
  • Patrick Henry risked his life for freedom and it is worth of the honor to have the college named for him.
  • I have no issue with the name Patrick Henry Community College.
  • All of these changes might make someone feel better, but couldn’t these resources be put to better uses?
  • This discussion to changes names makes my blood boil. … It is a foolish waste of resources to consider a name change.
  • The rush to change names and exclude people and events from history/public view is political correctness run amok. It is ludicrous to impose the standards of today onto people who lived 200+ years ago.
  • My first thought is to ask whether it is realistic to require a lifelong history of moral perfection in each of our forefathers in order to be deemed worthy of historical recognition of their positive traits and contributions to our country.
  • Foothills Community College would be a good choice. ... Make a meaningful change, please.
  • I would like to see the name of PHCC to remain the same, no hyphen, and no changes in the names of buildings. As for the mascot, I don’t have a preference.
  • As for the school name change … it’s still pronounced Patrick Henry (without a hyphen). What are they going to do? Change the names of both counties?
  • There is little doubt that Henry held views that are at odds with American culture today. But he also held views that are timeless in their importance to the struggle for human equality and the cause of freedom which is the first virtue, and a pillar of American society.
  • Please do not change the name of the school. To do so will disenfranchise all those who have gone there. Imagine you are a 50-year-old alumni and filling out a job application and you can’t remember the school’s new name.
  • I find it very disturbing to read that his name is being considered for removal from the college name. I assume that this is because he, like most of the Founding Fathers, was a slave owner. I would hope the committee would consider the fact that he became opposed to slavery and a proponent of abolition.
  • I like PHCC, as it is it represents the two countries it educated. … We live here it is appropriate.
  • Regional Valley Community College.
  • We can’t change history whether we agree with all aspects of certain things or not. Nor should we try to rewrite history by omission.
  • You can’t be serious? Bowing to the PC elite just like every one else, have a backbone and not change the name.
  • I vote to leave the name as it is.
  • I grew up in Patrick County, and I honestly thought it was named for Patrick and Henry counties since it was centrally located.
  • I feel this is a waste of time and money and effort to change the name, and I think you can better serve our community that are focusing on something more important.
  • I think it’s a real shame that you changed the name of that school half the people that go there are out in the community probably don’t even know who Patrick Henry was or what donations he made.
  • Patrick Henry was one of our original statesmen of our country, and I think it’s an honor for it to be named after him and that needs to be left that way.
  • I think changing the name, adding the hyphen and changing the mascot are ridiculous.
  • We don’t need our history and everything erased because of the stupidity that goes off.
  • I’m definitely not going to recommend my grandchildren go out there or even thinking about doing something like that.
  • I am very pleased that you decided to retain the name Patrick-Henry for the college, because I think there is too much emphasis on tearing down statues and changing names of heroes of the past, because that is our history.
  • A.L. Philpott deserves Patrick Henry Community College’s recognition! … For many years, as chairman of the Virginia House of Delegates, House Appropriations Committee, Philpott fought hard and won many appropriations for Patrick Henry’s needs.
  • I do not know of anyone that has worked any harder for the success of this school than William F. Stone and A.L. Philpott; both local and at the state level. Even thinking about removing their names at any level would be a travesty.
