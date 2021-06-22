 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rangeley Ruritan Club presents 2 scholarships
0 comments
editor's pick

Rangeley Ruritan Club presents 2 scholarships

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Ruritan Club in Rangeley recently presented scholarships to Nicholas Shelton and Scott Harmon at the club's meeting. The club also donated its power wheel chair to Team Nurse in Martinsville and will open its ball field each Saturday morning at 10 for softball or other sports activities. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

A picture of Earth from 8 years ago is finally ready to view

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert