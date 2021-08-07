Return to schools means strict safety measures for Southside's school districts

Gov. Ralph Northam made it clear at a press conference on Thursday that public school systems in Virginia will be required to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as the new school year begins. The task is not simple, because those guidelines change.
Because of the dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases propelled by the delta variant, the CDC on Wednesday began to recommend universal indoor masking for all students, staff, teachers and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.
The CDC also added a recommendation that fully vaccinated people who have a known exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 to be tested three to five after that exposure, regardless of whether they have symptoms.
All schools in Virginia are required to make in-person instruction available to all students in the upcoming school year by order of the General Assembly.
Monday will be the first day of school for Martinsville and Danville, and Patrick and Pittsylvania counties will start the following day, on Tuesday. Henry County schools will begin on Aug. 16.
“We know that students learn best in school buildings, and this guidance ensures that divisions have the flexibility and support they need to provide access to in-person learning 5 days a week,” Secretary of Education Atif Qarni said. “I’m grateful to all of the school administrators, educators, and staff who have gone above and beyond to provide high quality instruction and support to students during this challenging time.”
Although a virtual component will still be in effect, its use will be limited. Patrick County Schools Director of Operations Jason Wood said only five students had applied and been approved for virtual learning, and Talley said only 10 students had applied and been approved in Martinsville.
"We have some students in our virtual academy," Henry County Schools Director of Communications Monica Hatchett said. "The deadline has passed to apply."
The CDC recommendations in effect on Friday called for in-person instruction to be a priority for all school districts in the fall 2021, and because of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus, masks should be worn indoors by all students age 2 and older, staff, teachers and visitors to K-12 schools.
Vaccination of everyone eligible is to be encouraged, and at least 3 feet distance is to be kept between students within classrooms.
Other preventive measures include screening, ventilation, hand-washing and respiratory etiquette, staying home when sick and getting tested, contact tracing in combination with quarantine and isolation, and cleaning and disinfection.
The mask issue
School systems throughout the region already were complying with the CDC's recommendations, and some of those districts who had not decided or had made the coverings optional are conforming to the updated rules.
Thursday evening the Danville School board voted to implement the mask mandate.
"The recommendation is based on the CDC and guidance from the Virginia Department of Education and rates of vaccination in the community," Danville Superintendent Angela Hairston told the Danville Register & Bee during an interview Thursday at George Washington High School.
Earlier Thursday morning the Henry County School Board met and heard from Superintendent Sandy Strayer, who said Henry County would also comply with the updated requirement to wear masks.
"The mask requirement is in place to protect against forced quarantines as well as against risk of infection," Strayer said.
The Martinsville School Board approved its Return to School Plan at a regular meeting on Monday and by Wednesday the CDC had already made changes to its guidelines.
"This is a live document," Superintendent Zeb Talley said, noting flexibility would be the key to following the changing instructions.
Pittsylvania and Patrick County schools have not updated their policies since the CDC's changes on Wednesday. Both school districts had indicated before the update that masks would be required on school buses but optional inside the school buildings.
Pittsylvania County Superintendent Mark Jones has said if it becomes necessary to require face coverings indoors, the parents of students will be notified.
The Return to School Plan in Patrick County posted on the school district's website on Friday remained unchanged, noting that masks would be encouraged but not required.
Superintendent Dean Gilbert said on Friday that he was discussing the matter with school board members.
Later the Patrick County School Board called a special meeting for 3 p.m. Monday in the Patrick County High School Auditorium. The only item on the agenda is a reopening discussion regarding the wearing of masks. Anyone wishing to share their comments for the public comment period may do so through email at board@patrick.k12.va.us by noon on Monday.
The meeting will be streamed live on Facebook.
Parental responses
When asked, most parents and residents had nothing to say about the requirements to wear masks but Linda Lawrey of Martinsville said she was glad the CDC was requiring masks to be worn indoors.
"I'm appreciative of that, not because I have small children but to safely get the kids back in school and protect the vulnerable, and we are all vulnerable to the variants," Lawrey said. "Areas not requiring masks; it's only a matter of time."
Tiffany Sharpe is from Henry County and works in Danville and declined to offer any details, but she said she had taken two of her three children out of the public school system for the upcoming year.
“Virginia has followed the science throughout this pandemic, and that’s what we continue to do,” Northam said at the press conference Thursday. “This guidance takes into consideration recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and the American Academy of Pediatrics, and will provide necessary flexibility for school divisions while ensuring a safe, healthy, and world-class learning environment for Virginia’s students. Again, I strongly urge every eligible Virginian to get vaccinated. Getting your shot will protect you, your family, and your community—and it is the only way we can beat this pandemic once and for all.”
Latest data
Earlier this week, the Virginia Department of Health reported that a child younger than 18 had died in the eastern half of the state. There were no other details released, but the tale is cautionary for school districts, where only those 12 and older are even eligible to be vaccinated.
The West Piedmont Health District, which includes Martinsville and Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties, has had 327 cases of COVID-19 among children 0-9 years of age. Four have resulted in hospitalization, but there have been no deaths. For ages 10-19 there have been 1,165 cases, with seven hospitalizations and no deaths.
In the Pittsylvania/Danville Health District there have been 398 cases of COVID-19 among children 0-9 years of age that have resulted in two hospitalizations and no deaths. For ages 10-19 there have been 1,014 cases, three hospitalizations and no deaths.
Since the pandemic began, there have been six reported outbreaks in K-12 schools in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, and nine in the West Piedmont Health District.
While the West Piedmont has had no cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, there have been three cases in the Pittsylvania/Danville district.
Seven of the 64 cases caused by variants in the West Piedmont were people 19 and younger. In the Pittsylvania-Danville district, seven of 40 cases were in that age bracket.
Overall, Martinsville and Henry County have the best vaccination records for children in the region, and Patrick County has the worst. Danville and Pittsylvania County fall between the two:
- In Martinsville 137 children, or 19.7%, of those between the age of 12 and 15 have had one dose of the vaccine, and there are 104, or 14.9% that are fully vaccinated.
There are 110 children between the age of 16-17, or 34.8% that have had one dose and 83, or 26.3% that are fully vaccinated.
For those ages 18-24 there have been 356, or 36.7% that have received one dose and 288, or 29.7% that are fully vaccinated.
- In Henry County 513 children, or 22.1% of those between the age of 12 and 15 have had one dose of the vaccine and there are 352, or 15.1% that are fully vaccinated.
There are 325 children between the age of 16-17, or 27.4% that have had one dose and 244, or 20.5% that are fully vaccinated.
For those ages 18-24 there have been 1,245, or 35.9% that have received one dose and 1,009, or 29.1% that are fully vaccinated.
- In Danville 431 children, or 22.6% of those between the age of 12 and 15 have had one dose of the vaccine and there are 276, or 14.5% that are fully vaccinated.
There are 241 children between the age of 16-17, or 24.9% that have had one dose and 181, or 18.7% that are fully vaccinated.
For those ages 18-24 there have been 1,103, or 32% that have received one dose and 877, or 25.5% that are fully vaccinated.
- In Pittsylvania County 542 children, or 18.9% of those between the age of 12 and 15 have had one dose of the vaccine and there are 372, or 12.9% that are fully vaccinated.
There are 366 children between the age of 16-17, or 25.2% that have had one dose and 269, or 18.5% that are fully vaccinated.
For those ages 18-24 there have been 1,445, or 32.8% that have received one dose and 1,212, or 27.5% that are fully vaccinated.
- In Patrick County 91 children, or 11.7% of those between the age of 12 and 15 have had one dose of the Pfizer vaccine, and there are 64, or 8.2% that are fully vaccinated.
There are 64 children between the age of 16-17, or 14.9% that have had one dose, and 52, or 14.9% that are fully vaccinated.
For those ages 18-24 there have been 353, or 31.8% that have received one dose and 272, or 24.6% that are fully vaccinated.
By race, Asian children have the highest rate of vaccinations in Patrick, Henry and Pittsylvania counties, while Native American children have the highest rate in Martinsville and in Danville.
Latino children have the lowest vaccination rate in Martinsville, Danville and Henry County, while Black children have the lowest rate in Pittsylvania County and Native American children have the lowest rate in Patrick County.
Girls in Martinsville, Danville and the counties of Henry, Patrick and Pittsylvania outpace the boys in vaccination rates in each individual locality by as much as 8% in Danville and as little as 5% in Patrick County.
Sports will be the same
All school systems in the region have begun practicing and will return to a full schedule of fall sports this school year.
"We are returning to full sports, and we encourage everyone attending to distance in the stands," Hatchett said about Henry County schools. "Wear a mask if you feel you want to."
Patrick County's sports programs will operate similar to those in Henry County.
"We've already begun fall sports, practices have begun," Wood said. "We will provide masks for anyone who shows up to use one."
Martinsville school sports remained shut down for the entire year last year because of the pandemic, but that will change this year.
"Fall sports has kicked off, and students are practicing," Martinsville Communications and Community Outreach Coordinator Parker Gunn said. "We're making sure athletes are safe, wearing masks and distancing. As to the fans, we're waiting on VHSL for more guidance."
In the region, Tunstall will see action first on the football field, traveling to Morehead High School in Eden, N.C., on Thursday.
The following day on Friday in Henry County Magna Vista will host a varsity scrimmage among James River, Patrick Henry and Staunton River high schools, and Bassett will travel to scrimmage William Campbell.
Martinsville will also see action at Gretna High School on Friday, and George Washington will play Heritage High School in Lynchburg.
