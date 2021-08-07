Return to schools means strict safety measures for Southside's school districts

“Virginia has followed the science throughout this pandemic, and that’s what we continue to do,” Northam said at the press conference Thursday. “This guidance takes into consideration recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and the American Academy of Pediatrics, and will provide necessary flexibility for school divisions while ensuring a safe, healthy, and world-class learning environment for Virginia’s students. Again, I strongly urge every eligible Virginian to get vaccinated. Getting your shot will protect you, your family, and your community—and it is the only way we can beat this pandemic once and for all.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Latest data

Earlier this week, the Virginia Department of Health reported that a child younger than 18 had died in the eastern half of the state. There were no other details released, but the tale is cautionary for school districts, where only those 12 and older are even eligible to be vaccinated.

The West Piedmont Health District, which includes Martinsville and Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties, has had 327 cases of COVID-19 among children 0-9 years of age. Four have resulted in hospitalization, but there have been no deaths. For ages 10-19 there have been 1,165 cases, with seven hospitalizations and no deaths.