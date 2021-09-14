Return to virtual learning not an option for parents of Martinsville students

With COVID-19 cases on the rise in the West Piedmont Health District, parents who might want to reconsider their decisions to send their children into classrooms at Martinsville Public Schools probably won't have that option anytime soon.

Unless the Virginia Department of Health or the Virginia Department of Education steps in, there is little recourse in switching from in-person to virtual learning, MCPS Superintendent Zeb Talley told the school board at its meeting on Monday night.

"Only under review and in extreme cases can someone switch," Talley said. "It's because of the learning loss. Everyone saw the test scores [Standard of Learning results], and they weren't pretty."

Talley said the parents of only 13 students elected to remain in a virtual learning environment at the beginning of the year, and now for the majority of students who are learning in-person, VDH or VDOE would have to intervene to allow attending school virtually for more than 10 consecutive days.

"The superintendents [throughout the state] are lobbying to have authority to go virtual if we choose," Talley said.